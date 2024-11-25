Giants head coach’s job seemingly ‘hanging on by a thread’

November 25, 2024
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are spiraling out of control. They’re 2-9 on the season, on a five-game losing streak, and just suffered an embarrassing loss at home in Week 12. Several key voices in the Giants’ locker room called out the team’s effort following the loss while others seemed to question the coaching staff’s decision-making.

Once players start questioning the leadership, things often go south for an NFL franchise. Giants co-owner and team president John Mara issued a vote of confidence in his current regime last month, telling reporters that he does not anticipate any end-of-season firings in the front office or coaching staff. However, things are getting ugly in New York, and it’s beginning to look like head coach Brian Daboll’s job is on the line.

Brian Daboll seems to be losing the Giants’ locker room

Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to co-owner John Mara before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Following the Giants’ blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, SNY reporter Connor Hughes discussed the year-to-year regression of Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s team. As he aptly put it, the locker room is beginning to lose faith in the team’s leadership:

“There are teams that turn it around, franchises that turn it around,” Hughes explained. “But when a head coach loses the locker room, that’s it. And Daboll’s grasp on this locker room? It is hanging on by a thread.”

The Giants’ locker room has undergone significant change over the last couple of seasons. The losses of team captains such as RB Saquon Barkley, S Xavier McKinney, and most recently QB Daniel Jones have affected the players’ trust in the team’s decision-makers.

The Giants have been in this situation several times before

Once a head coach loses the locker room, it usually doesn’t take too long after that for him to get fired, as Hughes mentioned. A similar story has unfolded on more than one occasion for the Giants.

Ben McAdoo seemed like he had earned the right to coach the team for several years after a playoff berth in his first season as head coach in 2016. But then the locker room turned on him near the end of the 2017 season and he was consequently fired.

Nov 19, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo before the start of overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pat Shurmur was hired next in 2018 and seemed to coach the team admirably, particularly highlighted by his development of the-rookie quarterback Daniel Jones in 2019. But things went south, again, at the end of the regular season, and he was fired.

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, US; New York Giants guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warms up during pre-game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Guadalupe-NorthJersey.com
Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants lose offensive tackle to new quad injury

Posted: 2024-11-25
The New York Giants may be without their starting offensive tackle for Week 13.Giants: Jermaine Eluemunor sits out of practice […]
Oct 13, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks to co-owner John Mara before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Giants could be heading into a blood-bath on Thanksgiving 

Posted: 2024-11-25
The New York Giants are at rock bottom. In the span of one week, they released their starting quarterback in […]
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Sterling Shepard (17) catches a pass against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (3) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Giants defense could set an all-time worst record against Dallas

Posted: 2024-11-25
The New York Giants are a hop, skip, and a jump away from landing on the wrong side of history. […]
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll looks on before the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants head coach’s job seemingly ‘hanging on by a thread’

Posted: 2024-11-25
The New York Giants are spiraling out of control. They’re 2-9 on the season, on a five-game losing streak, and […]
Syndication: The Record, new york giants, deonte banks
Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants are in the process of destroying another 1st round talent

Posted: 2024-11-25
The New York Giants’ struggles with developing young talent are becoming a glaring issue, overshadowing any glimpses of potential within […]
East Rutherford, NJ -- November 24, 2024 -- Malik Nabers of the Giants on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to MetLife Stadium and defeated the New York Giants 30-7.
Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Giants’ star receiver throws head coach under the bus for struggling offense

Posted: 2024-11-25
It’s been almost 24 hours since the New York Giants dropped their ninth game of the season. Yet the bold […]
Nov 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Giants: Good news and bad news from 30–7 loss to the Buccaneers

Posted: 2024-11-24
The New York Giants have not held a lead in a football game since their Week 5 win over the […]
Oct 20, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) enter the field during introductions before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giants’ star receiver says Daniel Jones wasn’t the problem following embarrassing Week 12 loss

Posted: 2024-11-24
The New York Giants got pounded at home in their first game since quarterback Daniel Jones was released as they […]
Aug 24, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Giants wide receiver blames fans and media for Daniel Jones’ downfall

Posted: 2024-11-24
In just a matter of days, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went from QB1 to no longer being on […]
NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Miami, new york giants, cam ward
Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Giants scouting electrifying Miami quarterback

Posted: 2024-11-24
The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned as they scout the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class, […]

Joe Judge stepped in for the 2020 season. He seemed to bring a spark to the organization’s culture. But that culture became toxic and the locker room was lost before the 2021 season, and, subsequently, so was Judge’s job.

Daboll was the AP Head Coach of the Year in 2022. That accolade, combined with a postseason berth and playoff win that season, earned him some extra time to lead this team. That time was expected to extend into 2025 and beyond. However, all the losing and drama that has unfolded this season could cause the locker room to turn on its head coach once again. Once that happens, the Giants might not have a choice but to hit the reboot button once again.

Giants’ star receiver throws head coach under the bus for struggling offense
Also Read:
Giants’ star receiver throws head coach under the bus for struggling offense
Mentioned in this article:

More about: