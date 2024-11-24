Giants’ star receiver says Daniel Jones wasn’t the problem following embarrassing Week 12 loss

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants got pounded at home in their first game since quarterback Daniel Jones was released as they lost embarrassingly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-7. Tommy DeVito got the start at quarterback and did not provide any spark, as he completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 189 yards and no touchdowns.

Malik Nabers was not happy following the Giants’ Week 12 loss

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers expressed real frustration following the loss, saying that the problems with the team are beyond the quarterback.

“It ain’t the QB,” Nabers said via The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll. “Same outcome when we had DJ at QB.”

Nabers joins other Giants’ teammates who expressed displeasure with the organization’s decision to bench and release Jones. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence said this week that Jones is “the best quarterback on the team” and another unnamed player called the decision “weak as f—.”

Nabers finished the game with six receptions on nine targets for 64 yards. He didn’t get a single target in the first quarter and has seen his overall production decline since returning from a concussion in Week 7.

Nabers sounded off on the lack of targets as well following the game.

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0,” Nabers said (h/t SNY’s Connor J. Hughes). “What do you want me to do?”

The Giants’ frustrations have reached a boiling point

The Giants’ disastrous season is only continuing to spiral. They are now 2-9 on the season and average a league-worst 14.8 points per game. Additionally, the locker room is disjointed following the decision to release Jones, with Nabers’ frustration being the best example of that.

Head coach Brian Daboll is likely coaching for his job the rest of the way, but it is unclear how he will be able to regain the trust of his players. New York has now dropped six consecutive games as the frustration from a bad season has reached its boiling point.