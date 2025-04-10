Giants host bruising running back on top 30 visit

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The New York Giants continue to explore every avenue to reinforce their roster ahead of the NFL Draft, and that includes beefing up their backfield.

On Thursday, the team hosted North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton—one of the most punishing runners in the 2025 class and a potential Day 2 pick who could inject a serious dose of power into any offense.

Downhill Bruiser With No Brakes

Hampton turned heads last season with a monster campaign, rushing for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, coughing up the ball just once. He also proved he’s not just a ground-and-pound weapon, catching 29 passes for 373 yards and two scores. While he’s not going to juke defenders out of their cleats, he will absolutely run through them.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In simple terms: Hampton runs angry. And when he gets moving, defenders often find themselves on the wrong end of a highlight reel.

As Lance Zierlein of NFL.com described him, “Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut.”

It’s that old-school, north-south mentality that makes him appealing for a team like the Giants that could use a physical presence to grind out tough yards—especially in cold-weather games late in the year.

Ideal Fit Behind a Balanced Offense

The Giants already revamped parts of their offense last offseason, and with a complimentary need at running back, they could look to reinforce the position.

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Hampton fits the mold of a workhorse power back who can thrive with 15-20 touches per game and dominate in short-yardage scenarios. He’s not going to dance in the backfield—he’ll find a crease and barrel through it. And while he’s not flashy, he’s remarkably efficient at wearing down defenses and creating second-and-short situations that give offensive coordinators flexibility.

The Giants clearly see potential in his bruising style, and bringing him in for a visit shows genuine interest in building a more physical, run-centric attack when needed.

Don’t be surprised if Hampton hears his name called by Big Blue in the middle rounds of the draft. He’s the type of back that gets stronger as the game wears on—and for the Giants, that might be exactly what they’re looking for.