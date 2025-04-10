Giants could build a thunder and lightning duo at running back

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants might be quietly piecing together a new-look backfield built on contrast, toughness, and complementary skill sets. With the arrival of Tyrone Tracy last season, the Giants could be looking at a fresh 1-2 punch that offers a little bit of everything—and maybe a whole lot more if things go right.

Tyrone Tracy Brings the Elusiveness

Tracy isn’t just quick, he’s slippery. A former wide receiver turned running back, he thrives when he finds daylight in tight spaces, darting through creases before defenders can even react. He put together a strong 2024 campaign with the Gaints, rushing for 839 yards and five touchdowns on just 192 carries—good for 4.4 yards per attempt.

His skill set makes him ideal for outside zone runs and screen game work, where his vision and shiftiness can be weaponized. Tracy may not truck through defenders, but if you blink, he’s already picked up the first down.

Cam Skattebo Brings the Power

While Tracy dances, landing Skattebo in the 2025 NFL Draft would provide power. At 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds, he’s a bowling ball with bruises to hand out. His 2024 season at Arizona State was defined by tough yards, racking up 1,712 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He’s the type of back who loves contact, lowers the shoulder, and falls forward every time.

Skattebo’s power style fits perfectly as a short-yardage and red zone threat. But he’s not just a north-south runner—he also added 44 receptions for 543 yards through the air, showing he’s capable of catching the ball out of the backfield when needed.

A Complementary Backfield Duo

This has all the makings of the classic thunder and lightning combination—Tracy as the elusive lightning strike and Skattebo as the rolling thunder behind him. In today’s NFL, you need backs who can handle different roles situationally, and this pairing offers just that.

Skattebo’s physicality can wear down defenses, opening up space for Tracy to flash his burst and vision. The Giants haven’t had that level of backfield variety in years, and it could pay off quickly behind an improved offensive line — Saquon was the workhorse, but they lacked a true compliment to him.

If the Giants deploy them the right way, this could be one of the more underrated backfields in the NFC by midseason.