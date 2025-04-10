Giants could take powerful Ohio State guard at the top of the second round

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to continue upgrading their offensive line. Guard was a position of need for them entering the offseason, however, they did little to upgrade in free agency. With the NFL Draft around the corner, the Giants might be positioned to land a starting-level guard prospect at the top of the second round.

Giants could target Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson with their 2nd round pick

Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson could be a top target for the G-Men with the No. 34 overall pick in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was a three-year starter at OSU, spending the majority of his time playing left guard with a little bit of left tackle mixed in.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jackson as their No. 7 offensive tackle in this year’s draft class (though, most outlets have him listed as a guard) and as their No. 50 overall player on their Big Board:

“Jackson isn’t the flashiest player, but his footwork, technique and leadership give him Day 1 starter potential,” PFF wrote of Jackson.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in 14 games and surrendered only two sacks, 12 hurries, and 19 pressures across 422 pass-blocking snaps.

Currently projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick, Jackson could be among the best prospects available with the 34th overall selection. Although the Giants have Jon Runyan Jr. as their starting left guard, Jackson could be viewed as a more long-term answer at the position. It’s also worth noting that Runyan has the versatility to play either guard spot.

Additionally, star LT Andrew Thomas has been perpetually injured over the last couple of seasons, and drafting Jackson helps the Giants hedge their bet in that regard. He could practice at left guard and develop behind Runyan while also filling in as the backup left tackle for Thomas, entering the lineup in any emergency situations.

Drafting Jackson would give the Giants a stout, high-upside prospect to develop on their offensive line. He plays with power and possesses technical refinement that should allow him to compete from day one.