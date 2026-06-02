The New York Giants made the kind of small move that will not dominate a news cycle, but it makes plenty of sense if you look at the roster like a team still searching for offensive line answers.

Jarrod Gray, an Australian offensive lineman, was added through the International Player Pathway program, giving the Giants a developmental swing that does not count against the 90-man roster limit. That part matters more than anything else.

I would not frame Gray as a player pushing for snaps in September. He is listed at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, which gives the Giants size to work with, but the value here is patience, coaching, and a free roster mechanism that lets them take a longer look without squeezing another player off the offseason roster.

The exemption changes the math

The International Player Pathway program gives clubs a roster exemption for qualifying international players through the offseason and roster cutdown process. For a team like the Giants, that is exactly the type of loophole worth using.

Offensive line development is usually ugly. Players need strength, footwork, hand timing, communication, and enough live reps to understand how quickly NFL defensive fronts can ruin a play. Gray can spend the summer absorbing all of that without forcing the Giants into a normal 90-man tradeoff.

The Giants already have real offensive line questions, even after investing in Marcus Mbow, Francis Mauigoa, Daniel Faalele, and veterans around John Michael Schmitz. Andrew Thomas’ health management still hovers over the whole plan, and the depth chart needs more competition than reputation.

A smart swing, not a miracle fix

Gray should be treated like a long-term project, full stop. If he becomes a practice-squad stash, learns the system, and gives Carmen Bricillo a moldable body to develop, the Giants have already gotten something out of the move.

The worst outcome is harmless. If Gray is too raw, the Giants move on after using an exemption that cost them almost nothing. The best outcome is more interesting, because a 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman with enough progress could become a future depth piece in a room that always seems to need one.

This is not flashy, but it is practical. The Giants have spent years trying to fix the offensive line with expensive answers, and taking a free lottery ticket on size and development is exactly the type of small roster bet they should be making.