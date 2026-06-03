The Giants do not need every sixth-round pick to become a summer headline. Most of these battles are quieter than that, especially on the offensive line, where progress can look boring until a player suddenly survives reps against better competition.

J.C. Davis had one of those notes on Monday. The Giants’ official practice report said the rookie got a lot of work at offensive tackle, took reps against some of the team’s top pass rushers, and held his own.

No projection is needed here, because this is camp stock. Davis was pick No. 192 in the 2026 draft, and for a late-round offensive lineman, getting a long look at tackle in spring work is exactly how a player starts making coaches consider him more seriously.

The back end of the line is not settled

The Giants have bigger offensive line names to sort through. Andrew Thomas’ health management matters. Marcus Mbow is getting important developmental work. Francis Mauigoa, Daniel Faalele, Jon Runyan, and John Michael Schmitz all sit inside the broader effort to build a tougher front.

Davis is not in that top conversation yet, which is fine. His path is about earning enough trust to stay in the mix when the Giants begin trimming the roster and deciding how many linemen they can carry.

The practice note matters because tackle depth gets tested every year. If Davis can handle speed, length, and power without looking overwhelmed, the Giants suddenly have a late-round rookie worth developing instead of stashing out of obligation.

A small note with real summer value

The Giants already have enough offensive line angles between Thomas, Mbow, Gray, and the interior competition. Davis should not be forced into that same bucket as a near-term answer.

But he can become a roster-pressure player. Every strong rep against a quality rusher gives him a better argument, and every practice where he looks playable at tackle makes the front office’s depth conversation a little more interesting.

For a sixth-round pick, that is the entire point of June. Get noticed, hold your own, and make the coaching staff keep giving you chances when the pads come on.