Giants might be zeroing in on their first-round draft choice

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The NFL Draft is just two weeks away and the New York Giants appear to be zeroing in on their first-round draft choice.

The Giants are hosting a two-day meeting with Abdul Carter this weekend

The Giants are meeting with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter on Thursday. He will reportedly be back in the building to continue the meeting on Friday as well. A two-day meeting typically indicates a strong mutual interest between both parties.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Carter is considered by many to be the best overall player in the draft class. He totaled 12.0 sacks in 2024 and a nation-leading 24 tackles for loss. The Giants have expressed a significant amount of interest in Carter as Draft Day closes in.

Giants and Carter tally five pre-draft meetings

The Giants and Carter met once at the NFL Scouting Combine. They met again at Penn State’s Pro Day. Head coach Brian Daboll grabbed breakfast with Carter on Sunday. Then Carter came into the building for a visit on Thursday. He will be back in the building for another visit on Friday.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

That makes five total pre-draft meetings between the Giants and Carter. That looks like a franchise zeroing in on the prospect of their choice.

The current expectation (subject to change) is that the Cleveland Browns will take Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter with the second-overall pick, after the Tennessee Titans take Miami QB Cam Ward first overall. That would leave Carter as the top prospect left on the draft board and the obvious choice for the Giants.

The Browns like Carter, too, though, and could wind up taking him. But if he is there for the taking, considering how much time and effort the Giants have already invested into Carter, he seems like the probably pick at No. 3 overall.