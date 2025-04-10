Giants hosting star pass-rush prospect on visit as draft buzz elevates

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are still weighing their options with the third overall pick, and they’re leaving no stone unturned. This week, the front office welcomed in Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter for a pre-draft visit, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN—one of the most electrifying defensive talents in the 2025 class.

With Shedeur Sanders still very much in the conversation, Carter gives the Giants a different flavor: a potentially dominant defensive weapon who could wreak havoc alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.

Carter’s Raw Tools Make Him a Tempting Option

At just 21 years old, Carter has already made a name for himself with his blend of explosion, length, and flexibility off the edge. He transitioned to a full-time pass rusher in 2024 and wasted no time making his mark—logging 66 pressures and 13 sacks across 734 total snaps, including 350 dedicated pass rush opportunities.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What makes Carter so unique is his ability to get around the edge with ease, bending like a springboard and closing on quarterbacks with urgency. He does sometimes show his cards a bit too early, especially when he tries to shoot the B-gap with a hard inside move, which can open up running lanes. Still, those tendencies are coachable—and his upside is sky-high.

Giants’ Draft Strategy May Still Be Fluid

Carter is currently nursing a foot issue and rehabbing a shoulder injury, but the Giants are clearly doing their homework. Hosting a top-three pick means preparing for multiple scenarios. If the Cleveland Browns do in fact snag Travis Hunter ahead of them, Carter could easily be the best player on the board.

Credit: Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the Giants already have two high-profile edge rushers in place, Carter is the kind of blue-chip talent that makes you rethink your board. No team ever regretted having too many disruptive pass rushers, and Carter would add even more chaos to a defense that’s already trending upward.

Of course, the dream for the Giants may still be pairing Hunter with Malik Nabers to form one of the most dynamic young receiver duos in the NFL. But if Hunter is gone, adding Carter could be a case of best-player-available with elite upside—regardless of positional need.

Carter is also scheduled to visit with other top-10 teams, but don’t be surprised if his last stop turns out to be New York.