Giants hosting visit with surging mid-round quarterback prospect

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are doing their due diligence on this year’s quarterback class, including the options they might find outside of the first round. According to North Jersey’s Art Stapleton, the Giants are hosting Louisville QB Tyler Shough on a visit on Wednesday.

Louisville QB Tyler Shough could be a developmental option for the Giants

Shough has been surging up draft boards in recent weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. Once thought to be a star talent coming out of high school, Shough spent seven years playing collegiate football as injuries kept him sidelined and extended his NCAA eligibility.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old stands in at 6-foot-5, 219 pounds, possessing the ideal frame, a strong arm, and plus-athleticism for the quarterback position. He has all the physical tools and traits of a prototypical NFL quarterback. However, what Shough doesn’t have is the production, despite spending close to a decade playing college football.

Shough has taken a winding road on his path to the NFL. He started his career at Oregon in 2018 as Justin Herbert’s backup before transferring to Texas Tech from 2021 to 2023 and then finishing his career out at Louisville in 2024.

In 2024, Shough threw for 3,195 yards with a 23-6 TD-INT ratio. It was his first time in seven seasons playing double-digit games. His previous high was seven in 2022.

For a player with seven years of NCAA experience, Shough has barely any game experience to show for. He is still a project despite his advanced age for a rookie. However, he does have physical tools and traits that could make him an intriguing developmental project to target in the later rounds of the NFL Draft. A successful visit with the Giants could make him an option on Day 2 or Day 3.

The Giants have been scouting the entire quarterback draft class

Despite signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston this offseason, the New York Giants are still in the market for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. They will likely take a quarterback in this year’s draft, but the question is when?

The Giants have done their research on the class’s top quarterbacks, including Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. But they are also doing their due diligence on the rest of the quarterback class. Shough is the latest to visit Big Blue, but they have also spent “extensive time” with Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, among others.