The Giants can sell the Odell Beckham Jr. reunion as a fun football story, but his comments about Malik Nabers made the practical value a lot clearer.

Beckham was asked what kind of resource he can be for Nabers, who is working back from knee surgery while carrying the same LSU-to-Giants superstar pressure that once followed Beckham into the building. His answer was exactly the kind of veteran value the Giants should want.

“I think I can be a great asset for him. Even when I wasn’t here, I was hitting him up,” Beckham said.

Beckham understands the weight Nabers is carrying

Beckham is one of the few people who can actually understand Nabers’ situation without pretending, from the first-round LSU receiver label to the massive New York attention, star expectations, emotional reactions during losing stretches, and injury rehab with everyone watching.

Beckham has lived almost every version of that experience. Some of it went great, some of it got messy, and some of it became louder than the football, which is why his presence can mean something even if he is not catching 70 passes.

Nabers already proved he is a franchise-level weapon, producing 1,204 yards as a rookie. The Giants do not need Beckham to replace him. They need Beckham to be a sounding board, a warning sign, and maybe the one veteran in the room who can tell Nabers the truth without sounding like another coach trying to manage him.

The Giants need more than another receiver

The Giants’ receiver scramble already says plenty about where this room stands. Beckham, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Braxton Berrios give John Harbaugh more bodies, but Nabers’ recovery still shapes the entire offense.

Beckham can help in a different way there. Jaxson Dart needs the receiving room to stabilize, Nabers needs to get healthy without feeling like he has to carry the entire building the second he steps back on the field, and the younger receivers need to see what professional urgency looks like from someone who has been a star in this market before.

Beckham is not here as a savior. That version of the story would be lazy. He is 33, trying to earn a roster spot, and fighting a depth chart that has gotten crowded fast.

But if Beckham can still run enough routes to matter and help Nabers handle everything that comes with being the face of the passing game, the Giants may get value that does not show up cleanly in a box score.

The best version of this reunion is not Beckham turning back the clock. It is Beckham helping Nabers move forward.