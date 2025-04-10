What the Giants’ 2025 dream draft would look like

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have some tough decisions to make in this year’s draft, but if the board falls the right way, they could come out with the kind of haul that shifts an entire franchise’s direction. It’s a long shot, sure—but if things go their way, the Giants could walk out of April with three cornerstone pieces on rookie deals.

Let’s break down what the dream scenario could look like.

Travis Hunter Changes the Game on Both Sides of the Ball

The Giants have been linked to quarterbacks for months, but if they don’t fall in love with one at the top of the draft, they could pivot to the best overall player available. That might just be Travis Hunter, the two-way sensation from Colorado who plays wide receiver and cornerback like he was built in a lab.

As a receiver, Hunter racked up 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, catching nearly 80% of his targets. He also added 475 yards after the catch, making him a nightmare to bring down in space. Adding Hunter to a lineup with Malik Nabers would give the Giants two WR1-level weapons under team control—something every quarterback dreams of.

But Hunter’s real superpower? He can flip the field and dominate as a corner. He allowed just 222 yards and one touchdown in coverage, forcing four interceptions and breaking up seven passes. Opposing receivers caught just 56.1% of their targets when lined up against him. He’s not just versatile—he’s elite at both.

Tyleik Williams Plugs the Middle Next to Dexter Lawrence

Run defense was a glaring hole for the Giants last year, and pairing Dexter Lawrence with a young, physical partner on the interior could transform their front.

Enter Tyleik Williams out of Ohio State. He racked up 20 pressures, three sacks, and 27 tackles last year, using his power and low center of gravity to win one-on-ones consistently. He’s a classic pocket pusher—exactly what you want in a defensive tackle lining up next to a dominant force like Lawrence. He’s not just a run plugger; Williams has enough burst to impact the pocket, giving the Giants more juice in the trenches.

Jalen Milroe Could Be the Developmental QB of the Future

The final piece of this ideal scenario would come in the third round, where the Giants own two picks. If Jalen Milroe is still on the board, he’d be a high-upside developmental quarterback worth betting on.

Milroe threw for 2,834 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year. His 63.3% completion rate isn’t eye-popping, but his adjusted rate of 72.6% paints a more accurate picture of his potential. What really separates him is what he does with his legs—Milroe rushed for 879 yards and 20 touchdowns, turning broken plays into highlight reels.

Of course, he’s still raw. His 11 fumbles last season and occasional hesitation with short and intermediate reads are red flags, but the physical traits are there. Sitting behind veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston gives him time to develop, and working with Brian Daboll—who helped shape Josh Allen—could unlock his ceiling.

If the Giants walk away with Hunter, Williams, and Milroe, it could be the draft class that changes everything. It’s a big “if,” but sometimes the stars align.