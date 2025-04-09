Giants hosting top-30 visit with fast-rising quarterback prospect

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are continuing to dig deep on this year’s quarterback class ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, they are hosting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe on a visit this week.

Giants to host visit with Alabama QB Jalen Milroe

Milroe’s name has been shooting up draft boards in recent weeks. After initially being viewed as a potential Day 2, maybe even Day 3 draft pick, Milroe has picked up some buzz as a potential first-rounder. The Crimson Tide product accepted an invitation to attend the NFL Draft, indicating there could be some teams that assured him he would be selected on the first night of the draft.

Picking No. 34 in this year’s draft, Big Blue could take Milroe if he falls into Round 2 or consider making a short jump into the first round via trade.

Despite already signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the Giants are still in the quarterback market. They do not have a long-term plan at the position just yet with Wilson and Winston being viewed as short-term starters. Milroe could be viewed as a long-term developmental project for the G-Men to consider.

Milroe is an unpolished passer but a rare athlete who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day. In 2024, he totaled 2,844 passing yards with a 16-11 TD-INT ratio while also adding 726 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing.

Are the Giants the perfect fit for Jalen Milroe?

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN recently argued that the Giants are the perfect place for Milroe:

“If I could hand pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants. … This would be the perfect place for both the player and the organization,” Orlovsky of ESPN said.

If New York were to draft Milroe, he would be a stash-and-wait prospect. With Wilson and Winston on the roster, Milroe wouldn’t see much playing time as a rookie and instead would be essentially red-shirted as a rookie to grow and develop behind the scenes.

Given his rare physical gifts and elite athleticism, Milroe might be the perfect long-term project for Daboll behind the scenes. Daboll is regarded as a top-tier quarterback developer who could help refine and polish Milroe’s passing abilities. Pairing Milroe’s athleticism with Daboll’s coaching to improve his passing could be an easy sell for Giants fans.