Giants’ star receiver throws head coach under the bus for struggling offense

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been almost 24 hours since the New York Giants dropped their ninth game of the season. Yet the bold words of Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers uttered post-game remain fresh.

Malik Nabers believes the Giants’ issues go beyond QB situation

After New York got blown out 30-7 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Nabers let his frustrations with the offense be known in the locker room. They were not directed toward their volatile quarterback situation of late, as Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic shared:

“It ain’t the QB… same outcome when we had DJ at QB,” Nabers told the media.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When asked what the problem is, he said “I don’t know,” and shrugged off a question when asked if the playcalling was the problem. However, Nabers then expanded further, directing the reporters toward head coach Brian Daboll:

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0,” Malik Nabers said via SNY. “What do you want me to do? Talk to Dabs about that. Talk to Dabs.”

Nabers deflected, admitting that he didn’t start seeing the ball the way he should have until the game was essentially over. That does not bode well for a franchise that is clinging on by a thread to prevent from potentially imploding this year. Nor does it bode well for Daboll, whose playcalling has now firmly been brought into question by Nabers.

Giants’ 2024 campaign has been disastrous

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Nabers is tired of losing. That’s what he testified to to sum things up. The Giants are now 2-9 on the year. They own the worst record in the entire NFL.

Understandably, the 22-year-old wants more out of the campaign. Additionally, the problem with the team seems to be beyond their QB play. DeVito finished with 189 passing yards on the affair, was a threat on the ground and did not cough up any interceptions. Their offensive line has not played up to standard and their defense was far from perfect against the Bucs.

More first-half Nabers targets could have impacted the game

Nevertheless, had Nabers gotten more attention in the first half, his six receptions for 64 yards could have been much greater. There’s no telling if that would have also shifted the momentum of the game and made it more competitive.

No matter, the standout rookie will look to develop more chemistry with his new QB1 and will the Giants to wins down the final stretch of the year. They’ll get their next chance on a short three days of rest when they battle the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East rivalry matchup on Thursday.