Giants: Good news and bad news from 30–7 loss to the Buccaneers

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have not held a lead in a football game since their Week 5 win over the Seattle Seahawks. They suffered their sixth loss in a row on Sunday afternoon, being embarrassed at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 30–7 final score. Tommy DeVito could not recapture his magic from last season as he and the Giants struggled throughout his first start in Week 12. Things are getting ugly for the G-Men.

The Giants’ offense is broken

Red zone turnovers, fumbles, poor offensive line play, and a lack of explosive plays are plaguing the Giants’ offense. They scored just seven points in this one, a fourth-quarter garbage-time touchdown from RB Devin Singletary. They went just 5-11 on third down and 0-2 on fourth down in the game and mustered just 245 yards of total offense.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After cutting Daniel Jones mid-week, the hope was that DeVito could provide a spark as he took over under center. That spark was still missing, however, as DeVito was sacked four times and put up just 189 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an 83.9 passer rating.

Stopping the run has been a problem all season

The Giants’ run defense ranked 29th in the NFL entering this game, surrendering an average of 147.1 rushing yards per game. The unit was as bad as ever against the Buccaneers, allowing Tampa Bay to rack up 156 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen needs to find a way to stop the bleeding.

Head coach Brian Daboll seems to be losing the locker room

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Giants’ players are fed up with losing. Several members of the team were vocally frustrated following the game, even calling head coach Brian Daboll into question:

“I started getting the ball when it’s 30-0,” Malik Nabers said via SNY. “What do you want me to do? Talk to Dabs about that. Talk to Dabs.”

At 2-8, frustration is boiling over for Daboll and his players. The locker room seems to be turning on its head coach, which, if the past is any indicator, will likely lead to a firing later this season. Daboll needs to reunite the locker room if he wants to keep coaching in MetLife Stadium in 2025.

Looking ahead to the Giants’ next matchup against the Dallas Cowboys

It will be a quick turnaround for Daboll and his squad as they prepare to spoil Turkey Day for Giants fans across America as they travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive win over the Washington Commanders this Sunday and will look to make it two in a row against the lowly Giants.