Giants owner says GM and head coach are safe from firing: ‘We are not making any changes’

The New York Giants’ rocky start to the season has had some calling into question the future of the team’s top decision-makers. At 2-5, it feels to some as though no one is safe, including general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. However, co-owner and team president John Mara spoke with the media and issued a vote of confidence for his top brass.

Giants owner John Mara does not anticipate any firings

Following the screening of “The Duke: Wellington Mara’s Giant Life” in New York City on Wednesday night, John Mara spoke with the media and re-emphasized his commitment to his team’s general manager and head coach (h/t Pat Leonard of NY Daily News):

“Obviously we’re all very disappointed with where we are right now,” Mara told reporters. “But I’m gonna say one thing: we are not making any changes this season. And I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason, either.”

Not only does Mara’s comment rule out an in-season firing, but it also rules out the possibility of overturn in the offseason. Prior to hiring Schoen and Daboll, the Giants were turning over new regimes on a bi-annual basis.

Ben McAdoo was hired in 2016, then fired at the end of 2017. Pat Shurmur was hired in 2018, then fired at the end of 2019. Joe Judge was hired in 2020, then fired at the end of 2021. Brian Daboll was hired in 2022, won AP Coach of the Year at the end of the season, and has remained the team’s man-in-charge.

But despite winning the award and bringing the Giants back to the postseason in 2022, Daboll’s seat still seemed warm going into this season after a 6-11 finish to the 2023-24 season. Now at 2-5, missing the playoffs again this year seems inevitable. However, that likely won’t alter Daboll’s job status, nor Schoen’s for that matter.

The Giants’ rookie class has been excellent this season, which bodes well for Schoen. And despite the losses, there have been some bright moments for Daboll this season, too. Mara seems committed to taking a patient approach and seeing out the process this time around. However, he has expressed similar sentiments and changed his mind in the past, so even with this vote of confidence, nothing is a guarantee.