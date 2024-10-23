Teams expected to ‘target’ Giants rotational edge rusher

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants could be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline as a result of their 2-5 start to the season. With the season all but lost, it could be wise for the Giants to look ahead to the future and trade away some of their assets for future draft picks. One of the popular trade candidates on their roster is edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who is believed to be garnering the interest of several teams.

Azeez Ojulari reportedly has a trade market

It has been speculated for several weeks that the Giants will be looking to offload some of their assets at this year’s trade deadline. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Ojulari is one of the players whose name is generating interest in trade discussions:

“With star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux slated to potentially return from injured reserve in Week 10, Ojulari is expected to be a player that teams target looking for edge help,” Rapoport reported.

As for which teams might be interested and how much the Giants could get in exchange for Ojulari, that much is currently unclear. However, the fact that he has a reported market indicates the team is likely fielding calls on the fourth-year pass rusher.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Should the Giants consider trading Ojulari?

The Giants realistically could wind up trading away Ojulari by the deadline. The 24-year-old pass-rusher is in the final year of his contract and, considering they just tied up $28.2 million per year to Burns through 2028, the Giants might not prioritize extending Ojulari in free agency.

Trading Ojulari would, however, leave the Giants’ pass-rushing department thin. Not only is Kayvon Thibodeaux sidelined for several weeks due to a wrist injury, but Brian Burns is also playing through a groin injury and the team just recently released backup Boogie Basham Jr.

Once Thibodeaux returns, the potential loss of Ojulari would be offset. However, the future health of Burns is in question as he is playing through an injury that is at risk of worsening over time. But if the Giants get an offer that they cannot refuse before the deadline, adding an extra draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft would be an exciting outcome.