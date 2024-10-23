Could the Giants trade for Rams’ All-Pro wide receiver at the deadline?

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The NFL’s trade market for wide receivers is beginning to heat up with the November 5 trade deadline quickly approaching. Could the New York Giants be the next team to get involved and add some talent to their receiving corps?

Could the Giants target Rams WR Cooper Kupp in a deadline trade?

First, it was Davante Adams to the Jets, then it was Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and most recently it was DeAndre Hopkins to the Chiefs. Which former All-Pro wide receiver could be traded next?

According to the rumor mill, the Los Angeles Rams could be looking to move on from Cooper Kupp at this year’s deadline. The 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pro has had his name brought up in trade discussions with the deadline looming and could be the next domino to fall.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Kupp is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when healthy, however, staying healthy has been a bit of a struggle for him in recent seasons. Since his award-winning 2021 campaign, Kupp has played in just 23 of 41 games across the past three seasons. This season, he has been out since Week 2 and has only 18 receptions for 247 yards and one touchdown.

Still recovering from his sprained ankle, Kupp should be nearing a return to the field. If the Giants want to add another playmaker to the lineup, one with veteran experience and the ability to work out of the slot, Kupp would fit the bill. However, there are a few roadblocks standing between Kupp and the Big Apple.

The Giants seem more likely to be sellers than buyers at the deadline

While adding an elite talent like Kupp sounds exciting, is it realistic for the Giants? At 2-5, the Giants are far more likely to be sellers than buyers at the deadline. More realistically, they could be trading away a wide receiver (namely Darius Slayton) rather than trading to acquire one.

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, the Giants would need to consider the salary cap ramifications of a trade for Kupp. He carries a $29.78 million cap charge this season which, yes, would be reduced upon a trade, however, not nearly enough to consider this a worthwhile investment for the Giants.

The Giants are a team that needs to continue to rebuild and add draft capital for the future. Constraining their salary cap space with an aging, 31-year-old, oft-injured wide receiver mid-season would be a head-scratching decision.