The New York Giants have spent real resources trying to make the offensive line respectable again. They added Francis Mauigoa. They brought in Daniel Faalele. They kept Jermaine Eluemunor in the picture. They are clearly done pretending the front can be patched together with hope and duct tape.

But the center spot still feels like the hinge.

John Michael Schmitz does not have to become an All-Pro for the Giants’ line to work. He does, however, have to become more trustworthy. If the middle keeps leaking pressure or losing leverage in key spots, the rest of the investment around him gets a lot harder to trust.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Schmitz has not separated himself yet

Schmitz finished with a 60.5 overall grade in 2025, 29th among 40 qualified centers. His pass-blocking grade was 60.9, which ranked 28th at the position, and he allowed 14 pressures, one sack, one hit, and four penalties across 788 snaps.

The line is not a complete disaster, but it is also not the kind of center play that makes life easy for a young quarterback, a run-first coordinator, or an offense trying to build an identity.

The Giants can sell progress because there has been some. Schmitz is no longer the overwhelmed rookie who looked late to power and speed. But he has not turned into the anchor they drafted him to be, and that is the part that still lingers.

The rebuilt line raises the standard

The tricky part for Schmitz is that the excuses are shrinking. The Giants have now surrounded him with a better group, and the offensive line finally has a chance to be a strength.

Mauigoa gives them a high-upside mauler with tackle-guard flexibility. Faalele brings rare size and power to the interior, but he’s been bad for years. Eluemunor gives the line a veteran stabilizer who can play multiple spots but will live at right tackle. The Giants need the best version of Schmitz in a contract year.

That should help him. It also puts more pressure on him to meet the room where it is going.

If the Giants want to lean into Greg Roman’s run-game influence, they need a center who can handle combo blocks, sort second-level traffic, and keep the interior from collapsing before Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy get downhill. If they want Jaxson Dart to take a real step, they cannot have immediate pressure flashing up the middle.

The center spot can change everything

Interior offensive line issues do not always look as dramatic as a tackle getting smoked off the edge, but they wreck offenses faster. A bad snap, a missed protection call, a lost anchor against a nose tackle, and suddenly the entire play is dead before the quarterback can even set his feet.

Schmitz matters because the Giants have enough pieces around him to field their best line in years, but center is the position that connects the whole thing. If he levels up, the line can become a real foundation. If he stalls, the Giants are still going to feel that weak point in every tough matchup.

Schmitz does not need to be perfect. He just needs to be good enough that nobody has to keep asking whether the middle of the line is quietly holding everything back.