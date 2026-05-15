The New York Giants might have their best offensive line in 15 years, and I do not think that is too aggressive anymore. In fact, it is probably about time people started saying it out loud.

For years, the Giants have been patching this unit together and praying it held up for four quarters. Now there is an actual identity here. There is real size, real continuity, more power inside, and a coaching setup that clearly wants to lean into the run game instead of pretending balance means being soft.

The numbers from 2025 back it up. The Giants finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards with 2,195 and scored 22 rushing touchdowns. Per PFF, the line posted the fourth-best pass-blocking efficiency in the league at 87.6 while creating 1.68 yards before contact, the seventh-best mark in football, so this is not fake progress, it is a real foundation.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

This is no longer just Andrew Thomas and a prayer

That is the biggest difference, because Andrew Thomas is still the headliner when he is healthy, but this front is not just him anymore.

John Michael Schmitz took a real step. Jermaine Eluemunor has been steady. Jon Runyan settled in. Marcus Mbow showed enough to be worth caring about. Then the Giants added Francis Mauigoa, who allowed just two sacks over more than 1,800 snaps in college and has legit Pro Bowl upside if he kicks inside and starts mauling people.

That is why the idea that this can become a top-10 unit in 2026 does not feel like fluff, it feels pretty reasonable.

Greg Roman and Pat Ricard fit this vision perfectly

The other part people keep missing is that this is not just about the five linemen, it is about the whole run-game infrastructure.

Greg Roman is now on the staff, and his track record is obvious, with the Ravens finishing top three in rushing yards in every season he coordinated from 2019 through 2022. The Giants did not bring him in to run some finesse operation.

Then there is Pat Ricard, who might end up being one of the sneaky important additions of the offseason. In the Giants’ own write-up on the signing, Henry Hynoski called Ricard an “absolute hammer”. That is exactly what he is, and exactly what this offense has been missing.

Add in Daniel Faalele, who came from a Ravens offense that ranked first in yards per rush last year, and you can see the blueprint plain as day. The Giants want to get bigger, nastier, and more honest about who they are.

The backs make this even more interesting

That is why I keep coming back to the Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. pairing, because I think it is one of the more underrated backfield combinations in the league.

Tracy gives them burst and juice. Skattebo gives them violence and contact balance. Ricard can lead through the hole, Roman can dress up the run game, and this line finally looks capable of moving bodies instead of just absorbing contact.

That should be the identity, not as some side dish but as the whole thing.

If Thomas stays healthy and Mauigoa is as ready as the Giants think he is, I would not be surprised at all if this line ends up being the best one they have rolled out since the old Super Bowl-era fronts. And if that happens, the offense is going to be a whole lot more annoying to deal with than people realize right now.