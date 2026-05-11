The transformation of the New York Giants’ offensive line from a perennial punchline to a legitimate powerhouse is nearly complete. After a 2025 season where the unit took massive strides toward competency, the Giants doubled down on the trenches this offseason to ensure they secure their identity.

By selecting Francis Mauigoa with the 10th overall pick, the Giants have added a foundational mauler to a group that has already proven it can protect the blindside and move the pile. For a John Harbaugh-led coaching staff that prioritizes physicality above all else, the ceiling for this unit in 2026 isn’t just solid — it could be the best offensive line the franchise has seen in over a decade.

The 2025 Turnaround: From Last to Top 10

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One of the most positive storylines of the 2025 Giants’ season was undoubtedly the resurrection of the offensive line under the tutelage of former OL coach Carmen Bricillo. A year after ranking near the bottom of the league in almost every pass-blocking metric, the Giants finished the 2025 regular season as PFF’s No. 9-ranked offensive line.

The turnaround was staggering: the unit placed fourth in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency (87.6). This surge was anchored by the team’s strong tackle duo. Andrew Thomas locked down the left side with All-Pro consistency, and Jermaine Eluemunor emerged as one of the best right tackles in the league by allowing pressure on just 3.3% of pass plays — the best rate among all right tackles last season.

Mauigoa’s Mauler Mentality and the Run Game

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While the 2025 unit was productive, Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen clearly felt there was room to upgrade the interior. The selection of Francis Mauigoa is a maneuver designed to move a blue-chip tackle prospect into the right guard spot to transform him into an elite interior mauler.

Mauigoa arrives in New York coming off a 2025 collegiate season at Miami where he earned an 83.6 overall PFF grade and an elite 87.0 pass-blocking grade. Standing 6’5” and 330 pounds, Mauigoa won the ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the conference’s best blocker, proving he has the raw strength and quickness to dominate NFL-sized defensive tackles from day one.

But the addition of Mauigoa isn’t just about pass protection; it’s about fixing the Giants’ power-running game. Despite the overall unit ranking high last year, the Giants averaged 1.68 yards before contact, ranking seventh in the league—a solid number, but one that could be improved.

Mauigoa’s 79.4 run-blocking grade and his ability to pop on contact make him the ideal lead blocker for Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. in Greg Roman’s gap-heavy schemes. By inserting a 330-pound athlete into the guard rotation, the Giants are ensuring their rushing attack is as physical as the defense they are building.

Continuity and the 2026 Outlook

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With Andrew Thomas healthy and Mauigoa sliding into the starting five, the Giants are entering 2026 with an offensive line depth chart that features two bona fide stars, one rookie with All-Pro potential, and two serviceable starters at left guard (Jon Runyan Jr.) and center (John Michael Schmitz).

The continuity of this group is also a massive advantage, as the right guard spot is the only position being overturned. If Mauigoa lives up to his potential and John Michael Schmitz continues his Year 3 development, this unit could be elite. This isn’t just an offensive line anymore; it’s the insurance policy for Jaxson Dart’s future.

Position Player 2025 PFF Overall Grade LT Andrew Thomas 81.4 LG Jon Runyan 64.8 C John Michael Schmitz 60.5 RG Francis Mauigoa (Draft) 83.6 (NCAA) RT Jermaine Eluemunor 74.6