Concern has grown around the injury recovery of New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers. The 22-year-old star has been working his way back from a devastating torn ACL and meniscus suffered on September 28 of last year. However, he reportedly hit a recent roadblock in his rehabilitation.

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Nabers recently underwent a second knee surgery to remove rigid scar tissue that was causing persistent stiffness. While the front office has consistently maintained an optimistic outlook for their dynamic offense, this secondary procedure represents a noticeable shift in tone from early spring, transforming what was once a projected summer return into a questionable timeline for Week 1.

Reading Between the Timelines

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The anxiety bubbling up within the fanbase stems directly from the shifting milestones of Nabers’s recovery. Back in April, head coach John Harbaugh stated that the team’s expectation was to have the Pro Bowl receiver back on the grass at some point during training camp.

“Malik is going to be more into training camp and closer to the season. That’s more Malik’s timeline,” Harbaugh said.

However, following the revelation of this “clean-up” operation—which reportedly took place multiple weeks ago—the benchmark has subtly shifted to the September 13 opener against the Dallas Cowboys. For a player whose entire game is predicated on explosive, game-breaking twitch, any structural hindrance that causes a loss of motion is going to raise red flags, regardless of how minor the medical staff claims the scope to be.

Season / Phase Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2024 17 109 1,204 7 2025 4 18 271 2 Career Totals 21 127 1,475 9

Nabers’ Surgery “Isn’t Uncommon”

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Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer offered some much-needed context on the situation, reporting on Nabers’s surgery with a more positive tone:

“I don’t think I’d be too concerned about Malik Nabers’s cleanup surgery yet because that sort of cleanup isn’t uncommon. But it’s obviously not ideal, and it’ll be interesting to see how he looks at the beginning of the year as a result of all this,” Breer wrote.

Despite concerns around the surgery, Breer is indicating that this is a common procedure. However, losing vital on-field reps with Jaxson Dart as the team implements a new offensive scheme is a setback the Giants didn’t need.

The Giants’ Contingency Plan on the Perimeter

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If Nabers’s ramp-up extends past the preseason, Joe Schoen’s aggressive depth-building over the past few months will face its first major stress test. The Giants restructured their financial footprint specifically to build a balanced attack, meaning guys like Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Likely, and third-round rookie Malachi Fields will be asked to carry an increased target share early.

Fields, who brings an elite 1.6% collegiate drop rate, could find himself thrust into a starting role on the boundary much faster than anticipated. While strengthening the foundational running game can protect Dart from a collapsing pocket, this vertical attack simply cannot unlock its true ceiling until No. 1 is healthy enough to demand safety help over the top.