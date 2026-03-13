The New York Giants’ front office is at work to manage the salary cap after conducting a productive but expensive free agency strategy. Senior VP of football ops Dawn Aponte and general manager Joe Schoen made a crucial move to create some breathing room.

According to Spotrac, the Giants have officially restructured the contract of star pass-rusher Brian Burns, converting $22.75 million of his base salary into a signing bonus. This savvy accounting maneuver effectively clears $15.1 million in immediate salary cap space for the 2026 season.

After a flurry of Day 1 signings that reportedly left the team at the “low end of their budget,” this influx of space was a necessary move as they work to get all of their new additions under the cap.

The Giants are Replenishing their “Operating Funds”

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Before fans start dreaming of another superstar addition, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan offered a sobering reality check, noting that fans shouldn’t “expect any big signing as a result” and that this move “simply creates operating funds” for the months ahead.

In the NFL, “operating funds” are the lifeblood of a season; they cover everything from the rookie pool for the 2026 NFL Draft to practice squad elevations and injury replacements in October.

This move was necessitated by the team’s aggressive start to free agency, which included re-signing Jermaine Eluemunor and bringing in high-priced talent like Tremaine Edmunds.

Managing the Rookie Class and In-Season Moves

The timing of this restructure is particularly important given the Giants’ draft positioning. With the No. 5 overall pick projected to command a massive guaranteed contract, a significant portion of this $15.1 million is already “spoken for.”

Additionally, a John Harbaugh-led team values depth and flexibility throughout the long 17-game grind. This space allows the Giants to keep their phone lines open for modest trench upgrades or veteran minimum depth pieces without needing to execute a panicked restructure the moment a starter hits the injured reserve.

A Clear Commitment to Brian Burns

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Beyond the immediate relief, this move serves as a massive vote of confidence in Brian Burns, effectively marrying the pass-rusher to the franchise for the foreseeable future. By converting base salary into a bonus, the Giants have pushed the cap pain into the later years of the deal, causing his cap hits to balloon to a staggering $44 million in both 2027 and 2028. This restructuring significantly increases the “dead money” associated with his contract, making it nearly impossible for the Giants to move on from him without devastating financial consequences. This is a clear signal that the Giants view Burns as the indispensable cornerstone of Dennard Wilson’s defensive front.

Season Cap Hit Status 2026 $21.3M Post-Restructure 2027 $44.0M Future Anchor 2028 $44.0M Future Anchor

By choosing to restructure Burns—a player who is a cornerstone of the defense—Schoen is betting on the pass-rusher being in East Rutherford for the long haul.