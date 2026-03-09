The New York Giants capped a busy Monday by extending right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor to a three-year, $39 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. At $13 million per season, the Giants got a steal on a 31-year-old player who was widely projected to command $20 million annually on the open market.

Most guarantees will load into the first two years, making this essentially a two-year contract with a team-friendly out after 2027. That structure protects the Giants if Eluemunor’s performance declines as he enters his mid-30s, while giving him short-term security.

Elite Pass Protection at a Discount

Eluemunor just finished the best season of his nine-year career, playing a career-high 1,088 snaps in 2025 while allowing just 19 pressures and four sacks. That production is exactly what Jaxson Dart needs entering his second season, and continuity along the offensive line matters when developing a franchise quarterback.

Credit: Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images, Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Giants signed Eluemunor to a two-year, $14 million deal in 2024, a bargain contract that looked smart immediately. He’s been Joe Schoen’s best free agent signing, providing stability at a position the Giants have struggled to fill since the Evan Neal disaster. His pass protection kept Dart upright all season, and while run blocking isn’t his strength, he’s solid enough for what Greg Roman’s gap-scheme offense demands.

At $13 million per year, Eluemunor represents tremendous value in a market where proven right tackles command $18-20 million annually. Taylor Moton signed a two-year, $44 million extension last summer at a similar age. Jaylon Moore landed two years and $30 million from Kansas City after starting just five games. Getting Eluemunor at $13 million is a significant win.

Final Piece: Right Guard

With Eluemunor locked in, the Giants have one remaining offensive line hole: right guard. Greg Van Roten is 35 and unsigned. The Giants are reportedly interested in Wyatt Teller and Alijah Vera-Tucker, both of whom would upgrade the position immediately. Teller has a connection to offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren from their time in Cleveland, while Vera-Tucker offers youth but carries injury concerns after tearing both triceps and his Achilles.

The Giants already spent $88.3 million on Isaiah Likely, Tremaine Edmunds, and Jordan Stout on Monday. Getting Eluemunor at $13 million per year instead of the projected $20 million gives them flexibility to address right guard without breaking the cap.