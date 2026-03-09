Immediately after landing Isaiah Likely, the New York Giants addressed another critical need by signing former Ravens punter Jordan Stout to a three-year, $12.3 million deal, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. At $4.1 million per season, the Giants finally have stability at a position that quietly killed them in 2025.

Elite Production Where It Matters

Stout was one of the best punters in football last season, and the numbers prove it. He averaged 50.1 yards per punt on 53 attempts with a 44.9-yard net average. More importantly, he pinned opposing offenses inside their own 20-yard line 26 times while recording just six touchbacks. His 74-yard long showed he has the leg to flip field position when the Giants need it most.

That production is a massive upgrade over Jamie Gillan, who struggled through 2025 with a 38.0-yard net average on 55 punts. Gillan managed just 17 punts inside the 20, nine fewer than Stout despite punting twice more. When you’re trying to win field position battles in the NFC East, that gap matters.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Why Punting Actually Wins Games

Punting doesn’t get sexy headlines, but it wins games. A punt that pins an offense at their own 15-yard line instead of their 35 changes everything about how defenses can call plays. It forces conservative play-calling, creates opportunities for turnovers, and gives offenses shorter fields to work with after defensive stops. The Giants ranked among the worst in net punting in 2025, and it cost them possessions they couldn’t afford to lose.

Stout gives defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson the ability to play aggressive knowing that punts will back offenses into difficult situations. At $4.1 million per year, that’s value John Harbaugh understands from his time in Baltimore. Special teams matter, and the Giants just got significantly better at the most important position on the unit.