The New York Giants opened free agency Monday afternoon by landing former Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely on a three-year, $40 million deal, according to Jordan Schultz. The contract has upside to over $47 million, making Likely a well-paid tight end in NFL terms.

Likely spent four years playing second fiddle to Mark Andrews in Baltimore, never exceeding 60% of offensive snaps despite flashing TE1 potential. Now he gets the chance to be the featured receiving tight end in an offense desperate for weapons around Jaxson Dart.

The Production: Elite Efficiency Behind Mark Andrews

Over the past two seasons, Likely has been one of the most efficient tight ends in football despite limited opportunities.

In 2024, Likely caught 49 of 65 targets for 603 yards and seven touchdowns (75.4% catch rate, 12.3 Y/REC). That’s a 14.3% touchdown-per-catch rate, elite for a player who wasn’t even the primary tight end.

In 2025, his opportunities decreased due to a training camp foot injury, but his efficiency improved. He caught 27 of 34 targets for 307 yards and one touchdown (79.4% catch rate, 11.4 Y/REC) in just 14 games.

The most impressive stat: Likely dropped just two passes on 99 targets over two seasons, a 2.0% drop rate that ranks among the best at the position. When the ball is in his catch radius, it sticks.

The Versatility: Alignments Across the Formation

Likely’s value comes from his ability to create mismatches from multiple spots. His 2025 snap distribution tells the story:

Slot: 266 snaps (54.6%) – exploiting linebacker matchups

266 snaps (54.6%) – exploiting linebacker matchups Inline: 132 snaps (27.1%) – handling traditional TE responsibilities

132 snaps (27.1%) – handling traditional TE responsibilities Wide: 80 snaps (16.4%) – creating pre-snap confusion

80 snaps (16.4%) – creating pre-snap confusion Backfield: 9 snaps (1.8%) – unique motion looks

That versatility is critical for Matt Nagy and Greg Roman. Nagy’s offense thrives on creating mismatches by moving weapons around the formation. Roman’s gap-scheme run game benefits from a tight end who can block inline but also threaten the middle of the field on play-action. Likely does both.

The Scheme Fit: Nagy and Roman’s Perfect Weapon

Nagy’s offense in Chicago and Kansas City built around creating advantageous matchups for tight ends. Travis Kelce thrived because Nagy constantly moved him around the formation and exploited leverage against linebackers and safeties. Likely profiles as that kind of weapon.

Roman’s scheme with the Ravens always featured tight ends heavily, both as blockers and as vertical threats off play-action. Mark Andrews averaged over 60 catches per season under Roman. Likely’s efficiency suggests he can match that production when given the volume, and Roman already knows how to maximize him after coaching him for two years.

The Giants ranked 20th in run blocking in 2025, and Likely’s 132 inline snaps show he’s comfortable contributing as a blocker. His seven touchdowns on 49 catches in 2024 suggests he’s a red-zone weapon defenses must account for. With Malik Nabers on the outside, Likely gives Dart a reliable seam threat and contested-catch winner in the middle of the field.

The Reunion: Harbaugh Gets His Guy

The Harbaugh connection matters. Likely already knows the culture Harbaugh is building and the standards expected. In a locker room learning Harbaugh’s demanding system for the first time, Likely represents institutional knowledge.

At $13.3 million per year with upside to over $15 million annually, Likely is one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. That’s a significant investment for a player who’s never been a featured weapon, but the Giants are betting on talent, scheme fit, and coaching familiarity. If Likely replicates his 2024 efficiency over a full season as the primary tight end, he’ll justify the contract.

The Giants needed a playmaker for Dart. They got one.