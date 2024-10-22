Giants waive backup defensive end before Week 8

Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are planning another roster move before Week 8, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that they are expected to waive backup defensive end Boogie Basham.

Basham has appeared in just one game with the Giants this season, where he recorded one assisted tackle and a pass deflection in Week 6. New York recently elevated linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad amidst the injury to Kayvon Thibodeaux and recorded two tackles and a sack in Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Basham continued to be a healthy scratch for most of the season despite the injury bug biting the team lately. Therefore, him getting waived does not come as a huge surprise, though he could easily return to New York in a practice squad role if he goes unclaimed while on waivers.

Basham couldn’t receive a ton of playing time with New York

The Giants traded for Basham two seasons ago after spending his first two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, the team that current Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen was the assistant general manager for at the time. The 2021 second-round pick appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season and recorded 12 total tackles.

Despite having 4.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits in his two seasons with the Bills, he failed to record either during his time with New York, as the opportunity for ample playing time just wasn’t there for him.