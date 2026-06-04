The NY Giants finally got a Kayvon Thibodeaux note that should be treated like good news instead of another excuse to reopen the trade machine.

Thibodeaux took first-team reps in place of Brian Burns during Wednesday’s OTA practice, the first time media had seen that this spring. I would not turn a June rep split into a depth-chart referendum, but I also would not ignore what it says about the Giants’ edge room.

The cleaner read is simple enough: Burns, Abdul Carter, and Thibodeaux give Dennard Wilson options, which is what good defensive fronts are supposed to create.

Thibodeaux still has value in the rotation

Thibodeaux’s 2025 season did not quiet every concern. He finished with 2.5 sacks last year and 23.5 sacks for his career, while his pressure production was more solid than dominant. The grades also landed in modest territory, with a 66.0 overall mark and a profile that looked more useful than overwhelming.

That context matters, but it should not erase the player. Thibodeaux is still a former No. 5 overall pick with length, burst, and enough experience to help a defense that wants to attack from different looks. He does not need to be the face of the rush room anymore, which might actually be the best thing for him.

Burns can still be the established star. Carter can be the explosive young centerpiece. Thibodeaux can become the third edge who makes protections uncomfortable, keeps legs fresh, and turns second-and-long into a problem.

The contract makes it interesting, not urgent

Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option carries a $14.751 million 2026 cap charge, so the business side is real. If the Giants fall out of contention by the deadline, they can revisit the value of an expiring edge rusher.

But that is not the best June angle. The better angle is that the Giants may have a pass-rush luxury before they have a Kayvon problem.

The trade discussion around Thibodeaux only makes sense if the return actually helps the roster, because giving away playable edge depth for a future pick would weaken the exact identity John Harbaugh is trying to build. Physical teams hoard pressure. They do not apologize for having too many bodies who can heat up a quarterback.

Thibodeaux getting first-team reps does not mean Burns has been passed, and it does not mean Carter is being slowed. It means the Giants have enough edge talent to move pieces around. For a team trying to become nastier up front, that is the kind of problem they should want.