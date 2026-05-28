The New York Giants have an obvious Kayvon Thibodeaux decision sitting in front of them, and I keep landing in the same place: do not make a small trade for a real pass rusher.

ESPN’s latest trade-market exercise made the conversation more interesting. In a hypothetical setup featuring several veterans around the league, Jeremy Fowler floated a deal that would send Thibodeaux to the Saints for a 2027 third-round pick, while Jordan Raanan handled the Giants side and gave the verdict.

The short version: New Orleans is interesting, the pick is useful, and the Giants still should not blink unless the offer climbs higher.

A third-rounder is not enough

Thibodeaux is playing on his fifth-year option, which Spotrac lists at $14.751 million, and he is scheduled to hit free agency in 2027. That contract makes the trade conversation real, especially with Brian Burns and Abdul Carter already sitting at the front of the edge room.

But a 2027 third-rounder does not help John Harbaugh win games this season. It does not replace a rotational edge defender with former top-five pedigree. It does not make Dennard Wilson’s pressure packages more dangerous.

I would not overthink that part. If the Giants are serious about building a physical, aggressive defense, moving one of their better pass-rush pieces for a future third feels like selling a tool they still need in the garage.

ESPN’s scenario still tells us something

The best part of ESPN’s exercise is that it gives the market a rough shape. The Patriots’ hypothetical fifth-round offer was too light. The Chiefs’ fourth-round idea was not strong enough. The Rams’ 2028 third-round framework was more interesting, but the delayed timing and pick swap made it less clean.

Fowler’s Saints offer was the one worth taking seriously because New Orleans has reportedly checked in before and still needs edge help. A 2027 third is not nothing, especially for a player the rest of the league may view more as a high-upside rotational piece than a locked-in star.

Still, Raanan’s point about the Giants’ stance is the one that matters most. Harbaugh wants to compete now, not stack future lottery tickets while thinning out a strength. Raanan also noted that the Giants valued Thibodeaux higher internally than what teams were offering, and that fits the way this should be handled.

There is also a human football piece here. Thibodeaux has reportedly impressed the new staff, and Harbaugh keeps leaning into the idea that teams can never have enough pass rushers. In a division still built around offensive lines, quarterbacks, and late-game pressure, that line carries real weight.

The deadline is the real checkpoint

The trade only becomes truly tempting if the Giants are buried by October. If they are out of the playoff race and Thibodeaux is not part of the long-term plan, then yes, Joe Schoen has to listen. At that point, turning an expiring edge rusher into premium draft capital makes sense.

But that is a deadline conversation, not a late-May decision.

If Thibodeaux plays well, the Giants have more leverage. They can revisit a trade later, explore a tag-and-trade path after the season, or keep him if the price makes sense. If he plays poorly, the market probably does not get much worse than a middle-round pick anyway.

For now, I would hold the line. A second-round pick would make the Giants think. A player-plus-pick package that helps them immediately would deserve a real conversation. A future third from the Saints is enough to answer the phone, but not enough to sign the papers.

The Giants finally have a defensive front that can become a real problem for people. Trading Thibodeaux before that front gets a chance to breathe would feel like solving a future issue by creating a present one.