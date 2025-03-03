NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Giants pull off blockbuster trade for second 1st-round pick, Bears steal elite playmaker

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the aftermath of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, mock drafts are being altered drastically. The 2025 NFL Draft class is filled with impressive talents, as evidenced by my top-50 Big Board. In this Mock Draft 2.0, plenty has been been shifted since I published my Mock Draft 1.0.

There have been plenty of changes around the NFL that affected my mock draft. Amongst the many player changes in this mock, I will be including some trades which dramatically change up the draft board. Many of these will ultimately end up changing before my Mock Draft 3.0, a few weeks from now. Let’s get started and dive in to Pick No. 1.

Pick 1 – Titans: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

Although I was extremely confident the Titans would be selecting QB Cam Ward the first time around, things change. I’ve been hearing/reading that Tennessee loves Carter, plus they have given EDGE Harold Landry an opportunity to seek a trade. Carter is the pick.

Pick 2 – Browns: Miami QB Cam Ward

Cleveland is looking to turn around their franchise, and get away from the Deshaun Watson era. One way to do that is drafting your next franchise guy. You take the best quarterback off the board in Cam Ward, and you build up a good core around him to compete in a few seasons.

Pick 3 – Giants: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter

The Giants may be torn with this pick. They have the ability to take a quarterback they might like in Shedeur Sanders, or they take the best player in the draft to cover multiple positions, with CB/WR Travis Hunter. Here, the latter ends up on the team, as the Giants are looking to build their defense up. Maybe they get a quarterback down the board, if one is available.

Pick 4 – Patriots: LSU OL Will Campbell

Drake Maye needs help this season, and one big way to help him is protecting him. The best offensive lineman on the board is Will Campbell, who they take in this mock draft as a future staple piece of their core. He is a high intensity player, who can be a leading factor for an offensive line looking to make massive upgrades.

Pick 5 – Giants (Trade with Jaguars): Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

Details: Jaguars trade pick #5 to Giants for picks #34, #65, a 2026 1st rounder and 2027 2nd and 3th round pick

Giants move up to get their guy. They take a page out of the Houston Texans’ book, and take two players who they identify as “their guys.” It is a make or break season for the front office and coaching staff of the Giants, and here could be their final hoorah. They make a big splash in the draft, getting Shedeur Sanders to lead their offense for years to come.

Pick 6 – Bengals (Trade with Raiders): Michigan DT Mason Graham

Details: Raiders trade picks #6 and #214, and a 2027 6th round pick to the Bengals for picks #17 and #118, a 2026 3rd round pick, and a 2027 3rd round pick

Joe Burrow has applied pressure on the Bengals front office to make a change, and to improve their team. This had to have been expected, as the team went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. A big part of the problem was their defense, who underperformed tremendously. Mason Graham is one of the best defensive players in this class, and the Bengals move up to fill a big void in their front seven.

Pick 7 – Jets: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

The Jets are looking to move on from their previous regime, as they have with their general manager, coach, and their starting quarterback. Another player who many expect to be gone from the team is Davante Adams. Tetairoa McMillan fills the gap left by him, and brings a new feeling to this Jets’ organization desperate for success.

Pick 8 – Panthers: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

After one of the most impressive combine performances ever, Shemar Stewart shoots up the draft boards for teams. The Carolina Panthers are one of the teams that needs almost every position, so acquiring a talent with great potential like Stewart would be an amazing fit.

Pick 9 – Saints: Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Another impressive combine performance, to go along with an impressive resume, James Pearce Jr. would be a great fit for the Saints. They need to get younger, and faster, and Pearce off the edge brings exactly that. He is a phenomenal player, and if his off the field ‘issues’ aren’t a problem, he will be selected high.

Pick 10 – Bears: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Ben Johnson looks to make his impact on the Bears right away, and Ashton Jeanty is that. They finally get their star running back, to pair with Caleb Williams for the long run in the backfield. He is one of the best running back prospects of recent times, and on the Bears we will see his full potential.

Pick 11 – 49ers: Georgia LB Jalon Walker

John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have both come out and say they plan on getting younger, cheaper, more athletic, and versatile. There is no better player who fits all of the criteria like Jalon Walker. He could be used as a linebacker with Fred Warner and *Dre Greenlaw*, or he could be used off the edge as a pure rusher with Nick Bosa. A combination of the two might be most realistic, but this would be a fantastic fit.

Pick 12 – Cowboys: Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr.

America’s Team is in quite a tough situation. Quarterback coming off of a season-ending injury getting paid a small fortune, a wide receiver getting paid top money, and possibly the best defensive player in football looking for a contract. For the pick, we try to take the best player available at a position of desperate need, and Kelvin Banks Jr. is exactly that. Zack Martin retires, Tyron Smith left the previous year, they need a player to fill a void, and Banks is that.

Pick 13 – Broncos (Trade with Dolphins): Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Details: Dolphins trade pick #13 to the Broncos for Damarii Mathis, pick #20 and a 2027 5th rounder

Bo Nix had a fantastic season with the Broncos in 2024, and he looks to recreate his magic again. Acquiring a beast of a tight end in Tyler Warren could give this offense something it has been looking for. Warren would be an amazing piece to complement Courtland Sutton in the pass game, and could get involved heavily in the run.

Pick 14 – Colts: Georgia S Malaki Starks

This offseason, the Colts plan on losing safety Julian Blackmon to free agency. Replacing him, Malaki Starks. The great safety out of Georgia would be a big addition to this secondary, which needs improvement from last season. They are trying to get over the hump, and a big player like Starks could help them get there.

Pick 15 – Falcons: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

The most productive pass rusher in college football this past season, Mike Green hears his name called in the first round. The Atlanta Falcons select the edge out of Marshall, who needs some spark on their defense. Getting Green would be an outstanding selection, as he fills a big need.

Pick 16 – Cardinals: Michigan CB Will Johnson

This is a true case of selecting the best player available. The Arizona Cardinals came into the draft looking for an edge rusher, but with a top player falling, they select him. Will Johnson brings his true shutdown corner abilities to the secondary of Arizona, as the Cardinals now look for edge rushers in the later rounds of this deep class.

Pick 17 – Raiders (Trade with Bengals): Missouri WR Luther Burden III

Details: Bengals trade picks #17 and #118, a 2026 3rd round pick, and a 2027 3rd round pick to the Raiders for picks #6 and #214, and a 2027 6th round pick.

In this scenario, the Raiders have signed a veteran like Russel Wilson to play quarterback for them for the upcoming season, leaving them less inclined to draft one. What they do need however, is a playmaker. Luther Burden III can be just that, as he will be used in a versatile role and will be assured to get a lot of touches.

Pick 18 – Seahawks: Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams

The Seahawks are in need of some talent when it comes to rushing the passer. They have good depth at cornerback, and while they may be looking for safety help, Mykel Williams is a player you don’t pass up on. He brings his raw and untapped potential over to Seattle where they will look to bring out the best of him.

Pick 19 – Buccaneers: Texas A&M DL Nic Scourton

The Buccaneers are looking to improve upon their wildcard appearance from last season, and getting defensive talent is on the top of their list. Nic Scourton, the young and powerful edge rusher, would provide something the Bucs didn’t have in 2024. Having Scourton develop throughout the season, he could be a great piece for years to come.

Pick 20 – Dolphins (Trade with Broncos): Ohio State OL Josh Simmons

Details: Broncos for Damarii Mathis, pick #20 and a 2027 5th rounder to the Dolphins for pick #13

The Dolphins are looking to free up some money, and protect their investment in Tua. Making this move and trading down saves them money, helps them acquire a solid talent in Mathis, and they still get their guy in Josh Simmons. He replaces Terron Armstead who seems to be heading towards retirement. This moves make too much sense for the Miami Dolphins.

Pick 21 – Steelers: UNC RB Omarion Hampton

With both running backs headed to free agency, the Steelers look at this draft as a way to improve their room. Getting a runner in Hampton would improve their previous average core. He provides some fresh legs in an offense that loves to run the ball, and could see a significant amount of touches in his first season.

Pick 22 – Chargers: Ole Miss DL Walter Nolen

The Chargers had a good season, and leading the charge for that season would be their defense. Adding a talent like Walter Nolen, the Chargers would be able to run way more packages to get to the quarterback, unlike this season. It seems destined that they will be acquiring a receiver, but I don’t think the draft is the way they go for one.

Pick 23 – Packers: Texas DB Jahdae Barron

Jaire Alexander wants out from the Packers, and they seem fully on board as well. Jahdae Barron, who is one of the top defensive back prospects, will jump into his role right away. The Packers will save money, while still having a great replacement in Barron.

Pick 24 – Vikings: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant

If you’re a Vikings fan, you may be questioning this draft choice. Selecting Kenneth Grant here would provide you an extremely talented run defender in the middle of your defense for at least the next 5 years. Harrison Philips is on a 1 year contract, and with this selection you would free up money for the 2026 offseason.

Pick 25 – Texans: Missouri OL Armand Membou

The Texans are looking to make a massive push for it all within the coming years, and securing a tackle for the future is going to be very important. Armand Membou is a very good protector, no matter where he is put on your line. I picture him being a right tackle, and he will be an elite one at that.

Pick 26 – Rams: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

The Rams are planning on getting rid of Cooper Kupp this offseason, and they will need to find a replacement. Egbuka will fit in perfectly, giving them some speed while still being a proficient route runner. He is one of the more pro-ready players in this draft class, and will be a big weapon for Matthew Stafford if drafted there.

Pick 27 – Ravens: NDSU OL Grey Zabel

Grey Zabel comes from a small school, but he will be a big player in the NFL. He is extremely versatile, and I could see him being able to play all five positions on the offensive line. I would expect him to start at left tackle if Ronnie Stanley were to leave, but if he stays we would have to see where he plays.

Pick 28 – Lions: Alabama OL Tyler Booker

Kevin Zeitler is headed towards free agency, and why not replace him with one of the best true guards in the class. Tyler Booker from Alabama would join the Lions, adding on to their newly formed winning culture. This would be a fantastic fit, as the Lions look to make a push for the Super Bowl this season.

Pick 29 – Commanders: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Getting weapons for their star quarterback in Jayden Daniels is one of the main goals of the Commanders this offseason. Trading for Deebo Samuel has been rumored a lot, but why not sure up your tight end for the future in Loveland. He might be the best pure receiving threat as a tight end in the class, and adding him with veteran Zach Ertz, he would have a great mentor.

Pick 30 – Bills: Notre Dame DB Benjamin Morrison

Benjamin Morrison is way more talented than being selected at pick thirty overall. But, he comes with injury concerns, which he gets knocked for. The Bills need some talent in their secondary, and adding Morrison would be a great pickup. Adding Morrison gives the Bills a better opportunity to make a deeper runner, by having a lockdown type corner when healthy.

Pick 31 – Jaguars (Trade with Chiefs): South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori

Details: Jaguars trade pick #65 (Acquired from Giants) and a 2026 2nd rounder to the Chiefs for pick #31

Nick Emmanwori lit up the combine. He looked fantastic, and has definitely graded out as a first round talent for many people. Jacksonville needs to improve on their defense dramatically, and adding Emmanwori helps out big time. By trading their first pick, #5 overall, they acquired depth and talent throughout this very deep draft class. While doing that, they also acquired future picks to make sure that they are forever growing their core.

Pick 32 – Eagles: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon

The Eagles are likely losing Milton Williams on their defensive line, who was a big contributor for them. Acquiring Derrick Harmon could replace Milton Williams, as Harmon is both a very skilled pass rusher and solid at the run. He could develop into a very good player, and with the amount of talent around him in Philly, we could see some numbers being put up right away.