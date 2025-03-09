Chargers could pull off trade for elite wide receiver after lowered asking price

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Adding weapons to QB Justin Herbert’s arsenal will be a priority for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason. General manager Joe Hortiz worked hard to upgrade in the trenches in his first season with the team but will now look to add more skill position players to the lineup.

One of the top playmakers on the market is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Seahawks placed Metcalf on the trade block this week, however, their initial asking price was too high. That price has been lowered, however, and the Chargers are expected to be interested in making a deal.

The Seahawks have lowered their asking price for DK Metcalf

According to Dianna Russini, the Seahawks’ asking price for Metcalf has lowered, making him a prime target for the Bolts:

“Seattle would be open to a return centered around a second-round pick for the two-time Pro Bowl receiver,” Russini reported. “Metcalf ideally wants to play in a warm weather climate and is looking to make $30m per year.”

The Chargers have everything to offer Metcalf: a warm weather climate in Los Angeles and the cap space to pay him in excess of $30 million per season. LA is entering the offseason with $90 million in cap space.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Chargers have expressed their interest in Metcalf before

If the Chargers do call the Seahawks about a potential trade for Metcalf, that would not be the first time they had done so. According to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, Los Angeles inquired about the Seahawks playmaker once before:

“Sources: DK Metcalf is expected to draw interest from multiple teams, but dating back to last offseason, the #Chargers were the one team that quietly but aggressively pursued him in trade talks—only to be rebuffed by Seattle. The Chargers remain in the receiver market this offseason,” Shultz reported on X.

It’s easy to see why the Chargers are interested in acquiring Metcalf. The 6-foot-4 playmaker has gone for over 900 receiving yards in each of the six seasons of his career. He totaled 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Throughout his career, Metcalf has been among the best deep receiving threats in the NFL. Herbert’s strong arm could be maximized by Metcalf’s deep-receiving abilities.