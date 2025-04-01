Chargers could target ‘explosive’ running back on Day 2 of NFL Draft

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers want to add more playmakers to their offense this offseason. They added former Steelers RB Najee Harris in free agency, however, their upgrades to the backfield might not end there. The 2025 NFL Draft class is loaded with running back talent for the Bolts to consider. One explosive rusher could be an exciting target on Day 2.

Chargers could target UCF RB RJ Harvey on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Drafting a running back in the first round is unlikely to be a priority for Los Angeles after signing Harris. However, on Day 2, they could consider adding UCF running back RJ Harvey to their backfield.

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Harvey is an explosive running back coming off an incredible final collegiate season. In 2024, he totaled a Big 12-leading 22 rushing touchdowns. His 6.8 yards per attempt also led the conference. He finished the season with 1,577 rushing yards and an additional 267 yards and three touchdowns receiving.

Currently projected as a Day 2 pick, Harvey could be an option for the Chargers with the No. 55 overall pick in the draft (second round) or the No. 86 overall pick (third round) if he falls that far.

Harvey is an explosive home run-hitter

According to Pro Football Focus, Harvey had 54 explosive runs (10-plus yards) in 2024, making him a home run-hitter out of the backfield:

“Elusiveness is one of the hallmarks of his game, as his 0.30 missed tackles forced per carry ranks fourth in the draft class,” PFF’s Josh Liskiewitz wrote. “His size at 5-foot-8 and 205 pounds will put him behind some of the draft’s bigger names, but his ability to make defenders miss and break away in the open field makes him well worth a top-100 selection.”

That explosiveness was on full display at the NFL Scouting Combine. Harvey ran a 4.40s 40-yard dash, which ranked fourth among all running backs at this year’s event. He also clocked his 20-yard shuttle at 4.34s, which ranked fifth at the position, and his 16 bench reps ranked tied-sixth.

Harvey is an ultra-athletic running back with impressive contact balance and tackle-breaking ability. The Chargers might find use in a player of his skill set on Day 2 of the draft. He could be an intriguing prospect to pair with Najee Harris.