Chargers re-sign 9x Pro Bowl pass-rusher to one-year $18M contract

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are bringing back Khalil Mack on a one-year, $18 million contract, per ESPN’s Kris Rhim. Mack has spent the last three seasons with Los Angeles and will be back for a fourth in 2025.

Mack is among the best pass-rushers in the NFL and has been one of the league’s most dominant players across three different teams over the last 11 years. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his three seasons with the Chargers. Mack is a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, three-time first-team All-Pro, and former Defensive Player of the Year.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Despite being 34 years old, Mack has shown no signs of slowing down. In 2024, his production took a slight dip, totaling only six sacks, but he had 17.0 sacks in 2023. His decrease in production in 2024 could be correlated to his only 617 total snaps played as injuries forced him to rotate in and out of the lineup.

Despite this, Mack still posted a 90.4 overall Pro Football Focus grade in 2024, ranking fifth among all edge rushers in the NFL. He is still one of the game’s best players on the defensive side of the ball and having him return to the Chargers’ defense is major. Mack’s $18 million contract is fully guaranteed.