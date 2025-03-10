Giants reportedly interested in Chargers free agent receiver

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Giants need help everywhere, but their wide receiver corps remains one of the biggest concerns heading into the offseason. After selecting Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Draft, they still lack a legitimate WR2 to take pressure off their rookie standout. With Darius Slayton likely headed to free agency, they’ll need to find a capable complement in either free agency or the draft.

Joshua Palmer Linked to Giants as Potential Target

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, one name that has been connected to the Giants is Joshua Palmer. The 25-year-old receiver, a former third-round pick out of Tennessee, has developed into a solid contributor over the past few seasons. In 2024, Palmer recorded 584 yards and one touchdown while catching 61.9% of his targets.

What makes Palmer intriguing is his ability to play multiple roles. Last season, he spent 32.9% of his snaps in the slot and 67.1% out wide, giving the Giants a versatile weapon they can move around depending on matchups.

A Reliable Option with Upside

Palmer has been targeted at least 60 times in each of the past three seasons, proving that he can be a steady option in an offense. He also stepped up when the Chargers were hit with injuries, showcasing his ability to handle an increased workload when needed.

While Palmer may not be a traditional WR2 in the sense of being a high-volume, game-changing receiver, he provides the Giants with reliability and depth—something they’ve lacked at the position. If they do sign him, they could still explore the draft for another high-upside playmaker to pair with Nabers.

A Smart, Cost-Effective Move

With the Giants having multiple areas to address, they won’t be able to splurge on a high-priced receiver in free agency. Palmer represents a cost-effective option who can contribute immediately while allowing them to allocate resources elsewhere.

Whether they go after him or another mid-tier option, the Giants need to make a move. They can’t afford to leave Nabers on an island with no real support, especially in a division loaded with defensive talent.