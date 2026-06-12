Newly-signed punter Jordan Stout has been the standout of the New York Giants special teams unit through the early days of minicamp, booming punts and flipping field position in a way that turned heads on a roster that has totally revamped the third phase of the game. For a team that’s probably going to live in a lot of close, low-scoring games, that’s not a throwaway detail. It might be one of the few areas where the Giants are ahead of schedule.

The critical Giants signing that didn’t make headlines

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The Giants gave Stout a three-year deal worth $12.3 million, making him the highest-paid punter in NFL history and the centerpiece of a revamped special teams. Paying record money for a punter sounds excessive until you remember what they’re paying for.

Stout was named first-team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2025, his fourth year in the league. He led the NFL in net punting average at 44.9 and finished third in gross average at 50.1, the kind of split that means he’s not just kicking the ball far, he’s pinning opponents deep without outkicking his coverage. He also uncorked a 74-yard boot last November, the longest of his career.

Field position is a real edge, not a stat-sheet footnote

The argument for caring about a punter comes down to how this roster is built. The Giants project as a team that leans on defense and a young quarterback finding his footing, which means a lot of drives are going to stall, and a lot of games are going to come down to a possession or two. In that profile, the difference between a punt that dies at the 12 and one that rolls into the end zone for a touchback is worth points over a season.

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A defense playing in front of a long field gets to be aggressive. It can pressure, it can take chances, and it can win a game it had no business winning because the offense across the way kept starting inside its own 15.

Stout’s net average is the entire ballgame there. 45 yards of net field position, drive after drive, is the quiet math that decides one-score games in December.

The Giants have a thin margin for error

The Giants don’t have much room to waste possessions this season. Malik Nabers is rehabbing a torn ACL, Darius Slayton’s been banged up, and the offense spent minicamp rebuilding timing with a remade receiver room. When the offense is a work in progress, special teams stops being an afterthought and starts being a way to steal hidden yards the offense can’t manufacture yet.

That’s the case for paying attention to a punter in June. Stout isn’t going to sell jerseys, and he won’t be the reason anyone buys a ticket. He could absolutely be the reason the Giants flip a coin-toss game or two when the season gets tight, and on a roster this short on guarantees, a sure thing at any position is worth more than the position usually gets credit for. Don’t be surprised if the least glamorous signing of the Giants’ offseason ends up being one of the steadiest.