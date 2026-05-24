The NY Giants made a splash in free agency when they gave punter Jordan Stout a record deal this offseason. Paying premium money for a punter might be taboo for most teams, but it’s nothing new for John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh prioritizes the third phase of the game, making Stout a necessary and critical addition to the Giants’ roster.

The Giants paid for the best version of Stout

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Stout agreed to a three-year deal with the Giants worth $12.3 million, including $7.3 million in total guarantees and a $4.1 million average annual salary. That contract made him the NFL’s highest-paid punter in history.

The Giants clearly believe they are paying for the 2025 version of Stout, not just a familiar Harbaugh connection from Baltimore. Stout was first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler in 2025, led the NFL in net punting average at 44.9 yards, and ranked third in gross average at 50.1. He also put 24 punts inside the 20-yard line and had only six touchbacks. That is the kind of punting that can tilt a game.

53 punts for 2,657 yards, a 50.1-yard gross average, and a 44.9-yard net average in 2025. That is a strong resume.

Harbaugh’s trust is part of the equation

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Stout spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. Harbaugh knows him. Chris Horton, now the Giants’ assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, also knows him from the Ravens. That trust played a major role in the contract.

But trust does not remove the pressure. If anything, it raises the standard. Harbaugh is putting his fingerprints all over this roster, from the tight end room to fullback to special teams. Stout is part of that larger identity shift.

The Giants want to be more physical, more disciplined, and better in the hidden-yardage areas that have too often hurt them. An elite punter can help with that.

The money has to show up on the field

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If Stout flips fields, limits return opportunities, pins teams deep, and gives the defense longer grass to defend, the contract will make sense. Nobody will care that the Giants paid top-of-market money if his punts are consistently changing possession math. If he is merely average, the deal will be an easy target.

That is the reality of paying a punter this way. The margin for public patience is smaller because the position itself is already viewed through a different lens. Stout has the leg. He has the All-Pro season. He has Harbaugh’s trust. Now he has to make the field-position impact obvious enough that the money stops being the first thing people mention.