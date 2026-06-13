Thomas Fidone should be ready for training camp. That does not mean his roster spot is comfortable.

John Harbaugh said Fidone is still coming back from a foot issue and recently had a cleanup procedure, according to Big Blue View’s minicamp notes. The expectation is that he will be ready in a couple of weeks, which sounds fine on the surface.

The problem is the NY Giants tight end room does not look like a patient place anymore.

Giants tight end room got tighter

Isaiah Likely is not a normal tight end addition. The Giants paid him like a real offensive piece, and Jaxson Dart has already spoken this spring about how difficult Likely can be to cover.

Theo Johnson is still a premium-size athlete with a real opportunity if he cleans up the drops. Chris Manhertz gives the room a blocking-first veteran option, which matters in a Harbaugh offense that wants heavier surfaces and a real run-game spine.

Fidone is the one trying to catch up physically before he can even make the football argument.

The roster squeeze is simple

Fidone played only seven games as a rookie and logged most of his work on special teams. A foot injury landed him on injured reserve, and needing a cleanup this late in the offseason is not ideal, even if the timeline still points to camp availability.

The upside is not hard to understand. He was a talented college tight end, he has enough athletic profile to keep around, and second-year players can look very different after one healthy summer. I just do not think the Giants can hand him development time without seeing it first.

If the team keeps three tight ends, Fidone has to beat out a veteran type or force the Giants to care more about upside than role certainty. If they keep four, special teams becomes the easiest path.

Training camp matters so much for him because the assignment is narrow. Fidone does not need to win the room, he needs to show enough burst, reliability, and utility that cutting him feels premature.

For a player with real talent, that is a manageable assignment. It is also one he cannot start late.