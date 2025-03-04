Chargers could steal Giants’ underrated wide receiver in free agency

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to shop for playmakers this offseason as they aim to upgrade the weaponry around star QB Justin Herbert. Ladd McConkey burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 but the receiving corps is missing an added element that could be found in free agency. One underrated playmaker stands out as a perfect fit.

Chargers could target Giants WR Darius Slayton in free agency

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could make plenty of sense for the Bolts. The 28-year-old pass-catcher has been in the NFL since being drafted by the Giants in 2019. He led the Giants in four of the first six seasons of his career, totaling at least 720 yards in each of those four team-leading seasons.

In 2024, however, Slayton played second fiddle in the Giants’ offense alongside superstar rookie WR Malik Nabers. The Giants are moving forward with Nabers as the focal point of their offense, as the Chargers are with McConkey. Slayton filled that No. 2 role well last year, totaling 39 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns despite the Giants’ awful quarterback play throughout the year.

Now Slayton seems destined to depart this offseason as he seeks a team positioned to win-now after years of losing in New York:

“Definitely, winning and being in an advantageous situation are probably two things that are really important for me right now,” Slayton said on the Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast, via the New York Daily News.. “Obviously, five out of my six years with the Giants, we weren’t competitive. We didn’t make the playoffs. We weren’t really close to making the playoffs.

“And one thing I’ve learned in my career is … You play with guys that have [the attitude of] ‘If I go off and I get paid, I sleep great at night.’ And I have learned over my career that I do want to go off and I do want to get paid. But it weighs on me so heavy just losing. Every. Single. Week. I can’t take [it]. Like, there’s no money that’s gonna make me just go home and be like — I’m obviously gonna be a little more happy in my Hellcat than in a Camry — but like my spirit, the core of me cannot take that.”

The Chargers finished the 2024 campaign with an 11-6 record, earning a playoff berth. That was under year one with HC Jim Harbaugh and the expectations for year two are even loftier. Slayton would join a significantly better group of talent if he signed with the Chargers and could have his deep-receiving abilities maximized by a strong-arm QB like Herbert.

How much would it cost the Chargers to sign Slayton?

Slayton aims to get paid this offseason. He had a contract dispute with Big Blue last offseason that resulted in him receiving minimal incentives to boost his pay, rather than the extension and salary increase he desired. One year later, he looks to cash in on the open market.

Spotrac estimates Slayton’s market value at $15.8 million per season, projecting he will sign a three-year deal worth $47 million. The Chargers have $66 million in cap space, so they could realistically afford to sign Slayton to such a deal.