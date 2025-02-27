Chargers could trade up for potential Joey Bosa replacement in 1st round of 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ defense could undergo a major shakeup this offseason. Despite the unit’s success in 2024, the Chargers could be preparing for the departure of one of their top veteran defenders. Releasing former first-round pick Joey Bosa is reportedly the “likely outcome” for Los Angeles this offseason.

With Bosa likely to depart, the Chargers will need to find a suitable replacement. That void could be filled in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with one intriguing and powerful pass-rushing prospect in contention for the Chargers’ with the No. 22 overall pick.

Chargers could target Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is considered among the best defensive prospects in the draft class. Pro Football Focus ranked as the No. 2 edge defender in the class and ranks him No. 10 overall among all prospects on their Big Board. Despite his high ranking and the Chargers’ low draft pick, Los Angeles should still be interested in the athletic pass-rusher.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Pearce is entering the NFL with two years of starting experience at Tennessee. The 21-year-old began his collegiate career as a true freshman in 2022, totaling 2.0 sacks, before exploding onto the scene in 2023 with an SEC-leading 10.0 sacks. In 2024, he backed that up with another strong campaign, totaling 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

The Chargers’ defense ranked sixth in the NFL with 46.0 total sacks in 2024. Their pass-rush, headlined by former All-Pro Khalil Mack and the aforementioned Bosa, was one of the league’s best. However, with Bosa potentially on the chopping block and with Mack set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason at 34 years old, the Chargers have every reason to be aggressive and pursue a top pass-rushing specialist in the draft.

Los Angeles would likely need to trade up to land Pearce

Picking 22nd-overall in the first round, Los Angeles is likely far out of range to land Pearce if they stick and pick. However, he could be a prospect worth trading up for, considering his level of talent and their long-term needs at the position.

A potential trade up for Pearce would be costly, though. Los Angeles would need to be comfortable sacrificing top-100 draft capital to make a move inside the top 10 picks of the draft to land Pearce.