NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Giants land franchise QB, Raiders grab elite running back

Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft is a few months away, and that means it is mock draft season. This is my first mock draft, and we will not be including trades in this one. You will see surprises, some obvious fits, and some players you would not expect to go so high being taken. There will be future mock drafts, and they will be spread out over the next few months until the draft. Let’s get started!

Quick disclaimer, all of these selections are subject to change. The NFL Combine is still yet to come, and a lot of these players will rise or fall there. I will also be posting my top 64-player big board, where everyone will get to see my rankings of players this upcoming draft cycle.

John Molnar’s 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Picks 1 – 10

Pick 1 – Titans: Miami QB Cameron Ward

This is one of the more obvious fits in the class, as Cam Ward is seen as the best quarterback in the draft. He brings an extreme playmaking ability to the Titans, who would be able to revolve their offense around a new type of quarterback. Although Brian Callahan has stated that Shedeur Sanders reminds him of Joe Burrow, Ward will be the pick.

Pick 2 – Browns: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

With Myles Garrett rumors swirling around, Abdul Carter has to be the pick. Pre rumors, I honestly believe that Carter was the pick. Just because of his pure dominance off the edge, plus the ability to pair him up with Garrett is an outstanding duo. Carter might be one of if not the best player in the draft, and the Browns grabbing him would be great.

Pick 3 – Giants: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The Giants need a quarterback, and the best one available is the Colorado product. He is an accurate quarterback, who will be a very solid NFL quarterback. You know that Sanders will perfect in the big market, of the Big Apple, because of the popularity that he received throughout his football career. Shedeur Sanders, you are a New York Giant.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pick 4 – Patriots: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter

The consensus number one player in the class, Travis Hunter falls to the 4th overall pick and is taken by the Patriots. They are in a unique position, with a promising young quarterback in Drake Maye, but not much else behind him. Getting a player who plans on playing both sides of the ball, Hunter would be a great fit for New England.

Pick 5 – Jaguars: Michigan DT Mason Graham

Another dominant defensive lineman of this very deep draft class, Mason Graham from Michigan would be a wonderful fit for their defensive line. Pairing him with great edges, of Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and Arik Armstead on the inside, this could be one of the better defensive lines in the NFL. There have been many rumors about the possibility of the Jaguars going offense with their pick, but with a great player like Graham on the board, you have to take him.

Pick 6 – Raiders: Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

I wrote about this idea in my hot takes a few days earlier, but the more I think about Jeanty on the Raiders, the more I love the fit. With the Raiders not able to select one of their top 2 options of quarterbacks, they could take the next best offensive player on the board. They have a lot of money to spend, so signing Sam Darnold or Russel Wilson, to pair with their great offensive weapons would be a dream come true for Pete Carroll.

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 7 – Jets: Michigan CB Will Johnson

D.J. Reed is seemingly as good as gone for the New York Jets, and to replace that player they are losing, Will Johnson could be a great fit. Having a shutdown corner, opposite another shutdown corner in Sauce Gardner, would be great for Aaron Glenn. There have been rumors of Carlton Davis joining the squad, but having a true shutdown corner would make the defensive line’s job so much easier.

Pick 8 – Panthers: Georgia LB/EDGE Jalon Walker

One of my favorite players in the class, Jalon Walker would be an outstanding fit for the Carolina Panthers. Athletic, versatile, and a true top-10 player at both linebacker and edge rusher in this class, Jalon Walker is a freak. He has true raw potential, and could be used in a similar role to Micah Parsons was for the Cowboys. I am extremely high on Jalon Walker, and I expect many other teams to be just as high.

Pick 9 – Saints: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

The Saints seem to like what they saw in Spencer Rattler this past season, and there may be a possibility of him being quarterback next season. No matter who the quarterback is, they are going to need wide receiver help. Chris Olave has been riddled by injury, and while Rasheed Shaheed is solid, he is not the true wide receiver one/two player they need. Tetairoa McMillan can be a driving force in an improved Saints offense next season.

Pick 10 – Bears: LSU OT Will Campbell

The Bears are in desperate need of some help on the offensive line, and Will Campbell can provide just that. Seen as one of the best linemen in the class, Campbell projects to slide inside where he will thrive. I predict that if he does slide inside, he will wind up being one of the best in the league. At tackle, he also will be an above-average starter, but he can be truly great at guard.

Picks: 11 – 20

Pick 11 – 49ers: Marshall EDGE Mike Green

We have officially made it just outside the top 10, and we begin with a team that disappointed tremendously this past season. The San Francisco 49ers are in need of defensive line help, and pairing Mike Green with Nick Bosa would pose as a dangerous duo. Mike Green, who led college football in sacks with 16, is a tremendous player who was slept on dramatically. He planted his name as a first-round pick at the Senior Bowl, where he bulldozed first-round talent Josh Conerly Jr. Mike Green is an extremely talented player, who fits right in with what the 49ers are looking for.

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Pick 12 – Cowboys: Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams

Demarcus Lawrence is getting older, and may not be with the Cowboys next season. That means, Micah Parsons needs a running mate. That person can be Mykel Williams. An elite edge rusher, who is very raw in his game. He is very physically gifted, and can prove to be one of the steals of the draft if he gets to his peak. Mykel Williams is far from the top of his game, and while Cowboy fans may not be the happiest about it, he would be a truly great fit.

Pick 13 – Dolphins: Georgia S Malaki Starks

The most obvious fit in the whole draft. Jevon Holland out, Malaki Starks in. Jevon Holland proved to be a reliable talent for the Dolphins over the past few seasons, but Malaki Starks has the potential to be one of the top-level safeties in the league. This is a big piece to add to the Dolphins’ defense, and it is also an obvious fit.

Pick 14 – Colts: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Ok, I am trying to change up picks and make them not obvious, but this is much needed for their offense. They haven’t had an elite tight end in a minute, and pairing him with other great pieces on their offense would be great for Anthony Richardson. Creating ways for him to succeed is the most important goal this offseason, and Tyler Warren is just that.

Pick 15 – Falcons: Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

Matthew Judon did not prove to be the player they expected once they made the trade with the New England Patriots. They are in dire need of a pass rusher, and there is great talent still on the board. James Pearce Jr reminds me of Leonard Floyd, with his skinnier lengthy frame, he projects to be great in the passing game. He is also extremely underrated in the run game, as many believe with his more wiry frame that he isn’t meant for it. He is. Pearce Jr can be a great defender in this league, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go as high as pick 8 in the draft.

Pick 16 – Cardinals: Texas OL Kelvin Banks Jr.

Here is a true case of taking the best player available. The Arizona Cardinals need depth on their offensive line, and acquiring a talent like Kelvin Banks Jr fills just that. While we’ll have to see whether he translates best as an offensive guard or tackle, we know that there is a lot of talent there. He is extremely powerful, and will be a great guard if moved there. But if he is pushed outside, he has already shown that he is highly capable.

Pick 17 – Bengals: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka

If you look at the 2024 Bengals, the problem on their team was definitely not their wide receiver core. But, with star Tee Higgins planning on testing the open market this spring, they need to find a replacement. Drafting an extremely high-level player like Egbuka can fill that void left by Higgins, and would provide Joe Burrow with some help. They could then spend their next draft picks solidifying their defense, which needs an overhaul.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Pick 18 – Seahawks: Missouri OL Armand Membou

The tackle from Missouri, Armand Membou has been getting a lot of hype recently, and he is worth all of it. He has a very projectable frame, and similar to other linemen taken, he could possibly slide inside. The Seahawks also need offensive line help, and this is a great fit for him.

Pick 19 – Buccaneers: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison

If Morrison had been healthy all season, I think we would’ve seen him climb up in this draft more than this. He is a great talent, who will be a big help for this Buccaneers secondary. As of recent, they have left a lot to desire, and have been a lackluster group. Morrison will provide some youth, and be a good coverage corner for this secondary.

Pick 20 – Broncos: Missouri WR Luther Burden III

The Broncos need to find a way to help out Bo Nix. This season, Nix proved to be their franchise quarterback, with not an outstanding supporting cast around him. Courtland Sutton is a beast, but not much after him. Luther Burden will be able to play the slot role for the Broncos, and will not take any of the routes away from Sutton. This is a perfect fit for Burden and even might be the best fit for any player in the class.

Picks: 21 – 32

Pick 21 – Steelers: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel

Joey Porter Jr proved that he is a solid cornerback and that he will be able to hold his own and more in the NFL. Opposite of him, well, that is a question mark. Adding Shavon Revel into the mix creates an advantage for the Steelers, as they now have a very good pass rush with good corners. They will make it extremely hard for teams to pass the ball on them, which will put much less stress on everyone.

Pick 22 – Chargers: Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart

Another Senior Bowl standout, Shemar Stewart out of Texas A&M is a beast. With Khalil Mack leaving, they are going to need a replacement. There is no better spot for the Chargers to get a replacement for Mack than in the draft, especially if they could spend in other ways in free agency. Stewart would be a great get for Harbaugh, as he is an extremely good run defender, who is also a good pass rusher. Shemart Stewart will be a great fit alongside Joey Bosa.

Pick 23 – Packers: Texas A&M DL Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton reminds me of Preston Smith, a lot. Smith was once a very good pass rusher, who loved to use his strength to his advantage to go through lineman. Scourton is also an extremely strong player, who is very physical. Adding an edge in this draft feels necessary for the Packers, although they may seem to think that it could’ve been a coaching problem. Scourton would fill in as a big-time rusher, and be something they haven’t had in a little while.

Pick 24 – Vikings: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

One of my favorite, if not my favorite player in the class, Walter Nolen out of Ole Miss is going to be a star. I could’ve seen Nolen going as high as pick 11 to the 49ers. Nolen had an outstanding Senior Bowl, to go along with his fantastic season. He is an elite rusher from the inside, who is quick off the ball and physical with his hands. Walter Nolen to the Vikings is the pick.

Pick 25 – Texans: Michigan DL Kenneth Grant

Kenneth Grant is a beast of a human, standing at 6’3, 340 pounds. Will Anderson Jr and Danielle Hunter will continue to wreak havoc from the outside, but they haven’t had a phenomenal interior defender for a little while. Grant will be just that, as he can swallow up the run, while also pushing the pocket back and disrupting so. The Michigan defensive lineman is incredibly strong, and would be a wonderful fit beside these rushers.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 26 – Rams: Michigan TE Colston Loveland

Cooper Kupp has announced himself that the team will be looking other ways, and will be seeking a trade for him. This opens up a big spot for the Rams to hop in, and take a very good threat at the tight end position. He is very versatile, and likes to split out wide all while being a tight end. Loveland, paired with Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams, could pose as one of the more dangerous offenses in the league. Especially with Matthew Stafford expected to return, and a top offensive line and coach in Sean McVay, the Rams will look to stay on the path they were this season.

Pick 27 – Ravens: Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

Possibly one the more risky picks in the class until proven of his health, Josh Simmons from Ohio State is a good tackle. He tore his ACL this collegiate season against Oregon, but prior to that he was an extremely good blocker. He is another play in which his draft stock could fluctuate around draft time, duo to the health and recovery of his knee. Simmons would replace Ronnie Stanley if they weren’t able to resign him, as the Ravens would have money freed up for other positions.

Pick 28 – Lions: Alabama OG Tyler Booker

Kevin Zeitler is one of the top guards in free agency this upcoming cycle, and the Lions may not want to spend top dollar on him. Tyler Booker would be a fantastic replacement for Zeitler, as he can be a plug-and-play guy who will continue the quality offense line play for the Lions. A great, hard-nosed running team needs an offensive line up front willing to go 100% every play, and with Booker, they are getting a player who will do so.

Pick 29 – Commanders: Texas CB Jahdae Barron

The Commanders could be looking for help in the secondary this offseason, and Barron can be that guy. Their offense was on point all season, and while they could look at help to sure it up, going defense here is a must. Locking down the back end would be very crucial for success next season, and Jahdae Barron would be a great fit.

Pick 30 – Bills: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams

The Bills in 2024 did not have a phenomenal defense by any means. A slightly above-average run defense, and a below-average pass defense leave them looking for more this offseason. Tyleik Williams could be that. A great run fit at Ohio State with pthe otential of improving on the rush, Williams would bring something this Bills team is missing.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pick 31 – Eagles: Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell

This past offseason the Eagles hit on a gem with Zack Baun, but he will be heading into free agency looking for a massive payday. The Eagles more than likely will not spend extreme amounts of money on a linebacker, especially after what happened last offseason with Baun. A perfect fit would be Jihaad Campbell, who would be under contract then for the next 4 seasons, 5 if his option were to get accepted.

Pick 32 – Chiefs: Oregon OL Josh Conerly Jr.

And finally, with the 32nd pick in the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Josh Conerly Jr. Trey Smith is the best lineman in this free agency, and will be receiving a massive contract. The Chiefs could replace the talent with select Conerly, and would save them a lot of money while still getting a good talent. Conerly is the pick.