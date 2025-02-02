Jets take physically elite wide receiver in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The direction that the New York Jets go with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be largely contingent upon the six teams ahead of them. By the time the Jets get their chance, the best player available may be a special wide receiver. The question is, will they need him?

Jets could draft a top wide receiver in 2025 despite their depth

Steve Serby of the New York Post had New York take Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with the No. 7 pick in his Mock Draft 1.0, saying this:

“A 6-5, 212-pound Drake London comp who would complement Garrett Wilson for whomever lines up behind center,” Serby wrote.

Could Tetairoa McMillan become the Jets’ WR2 next season?

The Jets currently have two 1,000-yard receivers from last year on the outside in Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. It couldn’t get much better for New York in the pass-catching department, but despite Adams being under contract until 2026, there is no guarantee that he’ll see the fullness of his contract through.

New York could then take McMillan and bank on him reaching his potential ceiling as a Pro Bowl-caliber wideout for Gang Green. The Hawaii native is a riveting receiver who amassed 1,319 receiving yards in his junior season for the Wildcats. He has a great burst of speed in the open field and is elusive when avoiding tackles and creating space. He has the full package at the position.

Jets could also address other positions if they forego a WR

Should Adams remain in New York, the Jets could look to fortify other positions of need such as their offensive or defensive lines. Other talents that Serby had come off the board after McMillan include LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell and Missouri OL Armand Membou.