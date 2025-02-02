Jets named best landing spot for high-upside free-agent quarterback

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The New York Jets will have a lot of areas to address this offseason. After a disastrous first full season with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, it seems as though they are once again bound for a rebuild, especially with it becoming increasingly unlikely that Rodgers returns next season.

Pro Football Focus’ Mason Cameron listed the best landing spots for the top 15 free agents, and they had former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields as the best fit for the Jets.

“The Jets are amidst an overhaul of football operations, searching for a general manager and head coach while also trying to navigate a strenuous situation under center. Aaron Rodgers’ future is very much in limbo. But, his $49 million dead cap hit in 2025 gives him significant leverage in those discussions. If New York hopes to move on from the veteran, it will have to eat that bill; leaving the team with little left over to negotiate for another passer,” Cameron wrote.

Fields, 25, is set to enter free agency for the first time in his career in March. He spent his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears before joining the Steelers last season, where he started six games, earning a 4-2 record, and throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and a 65.8% completion rate.

Fields could be an ideal cheap quarterback option for the Jets, as he gives them a young quarterback to build around as well as someone who has made improvements in his game over the years. His first three years in Chicago were troubled by turnovers and poor accuracy, but he improved in those areas while in Pittsburgh.

He only threw one interception in his six starts last season and utilized his dual-threat abilities to his advantage to become a hybrid type of player. He had 62 rushing attempts for 289 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season with the Steelers.

Fields also possesses great arm strength, which could bring great benefits given that they have promising young receivers such as Garrett Wilson. Fields could make their offense a lot more dynamic while also adding in more explosive plays with his athleticism.

Ultimately, time will tell what direction the Jets head in for the 2025 season. There is also an outside chance that they take on a rookie quarterback from the draft, but Fields could be a solid fallback option if they opt to find their Rodgers replacement through the open market.