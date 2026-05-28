The New York Jets can talk about patience, installation, chemistry, and all the usual spring buzzwords. Fair enough.

If Garrett Wilson is actually back to 100 percent, the excuses around this passing game get a lot thinner.

Wilson’s 2025 season was chopped up by a knee injury, leaving him with 36 catches, 395 yards, and four touchdowns in seven games. That was not a real snapshot of what he is. It was a broken sample from a broken offense, and the Jets cannot build Year 2 under Aaron Glenn like that version is the standard.

A healthy Wilson changes the pressure

Wilson still graded as a useful player when he was on the field, earning a 72.5 overall mark last season despite the mess around him. The talent has never been the issue. Separation, body control, competitiveness at the catch point, all of that remains in the bag.

The issue is whether the Jets can finally give him a passing game that does not feel like it is trying to build a bridge during a flood.

Geno Smith now has the WR1 he needs to make the offense functional quickly. The play-calling has to reflect that. Wilson cannot spend another season living on low-margin targets while the offense searches for rhythm one snap at a time.

Glenn’s credibility gets pulled into this, too. Defensive-minded head coaches get judged fast when the offense looks sloppy, and the quickest way to avoid that noise is to make Wilson the center of a passing plan that actually has answers.

The rest of the roster still has moving parts

The Jets had other health and roster updates around the same time, including Kenyon Sadiq undergoing a minor hernia procedure that Aaron Glenn expects him to clear before training camp. Cade York’s groin issue also pushed the team to add Younghoe Koo, giving the kicking competition another layer.

Those are real notes, but Wilson is the one that changes the ceiling.

The Jets do not need him to carry every snap like a one-man rescue crew. They need him healthy enough to tilt coverage, win early in routes, and create a little oxygen for everyone else. If he does that, Smith has fewer excuses. The offensive staff has fewer excuses. The whole operation has fewer places to hide.

I would not overcomplicate this one. A healthy Wilson gives the Jets a legitimate WR1 again, and legitimate WR1s are supposed to make an offense look cleaner fast.

If the passing game still sputters with Wilson healthy, the conversation changes from “wait until the weapons are right” to something much harsher. At some point, the Jets have to stop explaining why the offense might work and start proving it on Sundays.