Jets’ QB2 getting mind ready to attack in Week 3

Tyrod Taylor is all in for his first chance to man the quarterback slot for the New York Jets in Week 3.

Jets: Tyrod Taylor lasered in for primary role in New York

Per The New York Daily News’ Antwan Staley, Taylor addressed his mindset leading into Sunday:

“I think that’s the challenge when you’re not playing or when you’re not penciled in as the starter is to still attack the week with the same intensity as if you’re going to start,” Taylor said.

“The last thing that you want to happen is you get called up into a position that you’re not ready for mentally. So, yeah, I don’t think there is any change.”

The Virginia Tech product is acclimated to stepping in under center midway through NFL seasons. The veteran dual-threat has manned the QB role in that fashion with regularity from the 2020 campaign to the present day.

When asked to do so again in Week 2, Taylor dialed in 7-11 passes for 56 yards. The former winner of the Vince Lombardi trophy also had a 1-0 touchdown-interception ratio after filling in for the Jets’ QB1 Justin Fields at the 12:03 mark of the fourth quarter.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jets: Taylor can flex veteran acumen in game vs. Tampa

Seeing that Fields will be away from play due to the concussion he had in the Jets’ 30-10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Taylor will have the reps needed to show his stuff.

The former Baltimore Ravens draftee owns a 28-28-1 record for his NFL tenure. New York will look for Taylor to play well in his aerial attack as well as in the ground game to gift them with their first win of the year.