Jets’ superstar corner praised for elite covderage in Week 1 against DK Metcalf

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was lauded for his commendable play in Week 1.

Jets: Aaron Glenn praises Sauce Gardner vs. Steelers

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared this quote from Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who congratulated Gardner for the way he competed against Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf in New York’s season opener:

“I thought Sauce did an outstanding job challenging DK. He’s a tough cover, I’ll tell you that because there’s a lot of other things that go into that matchup as far as the run game also being a part of it. I think you saw Sauce do a really good job as far as his fit against the run, too,” Glenn said.

Jets: Gardner continued elite single coverage from 2024

Metcalf finished the game with 83 receiving yards on only four receptions. Nevertheless, Gardner limited the 2020 Second-Team All-Pro pass-catcher to a mere one reception for 11 receiving yards.

The work that the NFL’s top cover corner did against Metcalf was riveting. The 6-4, 229-pound Metcalf is one of the NFL’s most imposing athletes.

Despite that, Gardner shadowed the seven-year pro for 88.2 percent of their plays lined up against each other. This level of activity is a continuation of the increase in shadow coverage that he embraced with the Jets beginning last season.

The No. 4 overall pick from 2022 earned a shadow rate of 34.9 percent in 2023 — good for No. 99 overall at his position. That metric jumped to 42.3 percent in 2024, which ranked No. 45.

Now off to a great start to the new campaign, Gardner will likely see an even greater amount of time traveling with elite opposing receivers. That being said, his coaching staff believes that the two-time All-Pro honoree can do well in 2025.