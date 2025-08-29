Jets’ head coach has high expectations for critical defensive back

The single Jets player who will have more of an impact than expected will be nickel cornerback Michael Carter II.

He will be filling multiple roles, and is crucial for this defense. The Jets’ new head coach recently had a lot to say about the defensive back.

Aaron Glenn states the impact of Michael Carter II

Michael Carter II wasn’t brought in alongside head coach Aaron Glenn or any other new coaches on the defensive side. But, by the way Glenn hypes him up, you would think these two have been together for a while.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Recently, the Jets’ head coach had this to say about the Jets’ starting defensive back.

“When you look at everything that we asked that position to do, he is a linebacker in the run game, does an outstanding job for us fitting the run and understanding blocking schemes, pull schemes, getting over the top, and then his ability to be able to cover man to man.”

The hype that Carter has been getting is real and deserved. He is an underappreciated player at the top of his craft, who continues to excel every year.

Jets’ defensive back is coming off down year numbers-wise

Last season, Carter didn’t have a phenomenal season statistically. He ended the season putting up 24 tackles, one pass defended, and only one tackle for loss.

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His best season numbers-wise came in 2022, where he had 63 tackles, two interceptions, nine passes defended, and three tackles for loss. These are fantastic numbers for a nickel cornerback, but the Jets expect more from him in 2025.

Glenn has been vocal about his praise of the 26-year-old defender. He knows that Carter will play a versatile, yet important role for this Jets team.