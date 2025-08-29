Jets could reunite with free-agent quarterback for depth

The Jets may look to add depth at quarterback, especially if Tyrod Taylor misses more time than expected. If the team goes into the season with what they have now, Brady Cook would be the backup.

There is, however, a player on the open market the Jets’ front office could be interested in.

Mike White could bring his magic back to the Jets

Mike White was officially released by the Buffalo Bills on Monday afternoon, leaving him free to sign with another team.

The Jets have had some history with the quarterback, as he played for the team not too long ago. During that time, White totaled 2,145 yards, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

White is a serviceable backup quarterback who had a bit of a magical run with the team back in his final season in 2022. He is a good fill-in for Taylor if he were to miss time, but could also be a good third quarterback, which the Jets could use.

Bringing in White from the division rival Buffalo Bills could help the Jets when they face them, along with another former team of his in the Dolphins. He could help explain and depict their offenses, leading to more success for the defense.

The Jets could use a third quarterback

Bringing back White would provide an extra layer of security and safety for the Jets’ quarterback position. He is a solid player who knows how to play the game the right way.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He fights through tough injuries, like the rib injury he suffered while playing for the Jets. He is a competitor and the kind of guy teams want in their locker room.

The Jets could bring in White if an injury happens. However, they seem to like what they have in Brady Cook and may not see White as an essential.