Raiders pair new franchise quarterback with big-play receiver in latest 2-round mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering an offseason that could have significant implications for their future. They have a clear need at quarterback, and they are also in need of some playmaking. The Raiders are one of those teams that will head into the draft needing upgrades at virtually every position.

They will be in a tricky spot with the sixth overall pick in the draft. With five teams picking ahead of them, the top prospects that they will want could be off the board by the time they are on the clock. However, they can still land their franchise quarterback if other teams take different directions in the first round.

In this mock draft, the Raiders land one of the top quarterbacks in the class with the sixth overall pick while pairing him with a high-upside receiver in round 2.

Shedeur Sanders drops to the Raiders at pick No. 6

Once projected to be the top quarterback in the class, Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has taken a slight dip after a discouraging performance in Colorado’s bowl game against BYU. However, one game doesn’t define what was an electric season for Sanders.

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Sanders led the Big 12 in completion percentage (74%), passing yards (4,134), and touchdowns (37) this past college football season. His efforts helped lead the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record and a spot in the AP Poll rankings.

Sanders, who is the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, has high expectations surrounding him coming into the league, largely due to his bloodline. Cam Ward of Miami seems to be the clear consensus top quarterback of the class, but Sanders is right there behind him. It is unlikely that Ward will still be available by the time the Raiders pick, but it is not out of the realm of possibility that Sanders will.

If the Raiders take Sanders, they will have themselves a brand new franchise quarterback to build around, a position that is arguably their biggest need of all this offseason. Las Vegas was the fourth-lowest scoring team in the league this past season at 18.2 points per game. Sanders could take their offense to a new level in 2025 and beyond.

Raiders land solid wide receiver from Stanford in early second round

In addition to needing a quarterback, the Raiders also need playmaking at the wide receiver position, especially after trading Davante Adams during the 2024 season. Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor could be a sneaky good selection at pick No. 37 in the early part of the second round.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ayomanor was solid this past season at Stanford, as he recorded 63 catches for 831 receiving yards and six touchdowns receptions. At 6’2” and 210 pounds, he can provide a solid combination of elusiveness and physicality to the Raiders’ revamped offense if they bring in Sanders, making him one of his top targets:

“Teams that ask their receivers to create space in the secondary will love the way he attacks corners; this is a bully who will force you to strap up and play uncomfortable football even on inside zone reps. As a receiving threat, he wins predominantly with hitches, fades, and go’s with double moves on the perimeter but showcases the movement skills and flashes of a much more profound route runner,” The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs wrote about Ayomanor.

The Raiders averaged the sixth-fewest total yards per game in 2024 with just 303.2. Adding a physical playmaker like Ayomanor could help bring a new dynamic to the Las Vegas offense, and he could quickly develop into one of the team’s primary receiving targets given the lack of depth currently at the position.

Overview

The Raiders will need to revamp their offense tremendously this offseason. By selecting a franchise quarterback and a complementary receiver, Las Vegas could set themselves up for success down the road.