Full 2025 NFL Draft Grades and Overview: AFC Edition

Just as I did with the NFC, I am going to be diving in and grading every 2025 NFL Draft class for each team in the AFC. There were definitely some good classes here, with some that stand out from the group. Let’s get it started with the AFC East.

Jets (B+)

A very good class here for the New York Jets, looking to have a big change from last season. They started off with Armand Membou, just a great fit, and hit on some others. One of my favorite picks of theirs is FSU defensive back Azareye’h Thomas, who I expected to go much earlier than where he went. He might not see action right away, but he will definitely be in play in the future.

Patriots (A)

Perhaps my favorite draft class in the league, the New England Patriots seemingly hit on all of their picks. The ONLY picks that I don’t love are the special teams guys. This doesn’t mean they aren’t talented; I just believe that rookie kickers are inconsistent and risky. Jared Wilson and Bradyn Swinson were just phenomenal picks, and I really like this draft class and everything about it.

Dolphins (C)

The Dolphins filled in some holes, especially on both fronts, but I feel as if they left one gaping hole. The secondary needed to be improved going into next season, especially after losing safety Jevon Holland. This draft class, in my opinion, doesn’t do that, although they drafted some good players, including seventh-round QB Quinn Ewers.

Bills (A-)

A very strong draft here for the Bills, seemingly solidifying their defense. A lot of quality players, many whom can be starters early in their career. I look at guys look Maxwell Hairston, T.J. Sanders, and Landon Jackson all as guys who can have immediate impacts on this team.

Texans (B+)

The Texans had a really solid draft, making sure C.J. Stroud had the guys he wanted for his offense. Losing Stefon Diggs, and most likely Tank Dell for this season, they went out there and drafted both Iowa State receivers who can have major roles. Ersery might need some time to develop and might not start immediately, but he is also another intriguing pick that I like a lot.

Colts (B)

One of the most obvious fits in the draft for a while now, Tyler Warren finds his way to Indianapolis. This was a great pick by the front office, as Warren will be utilized greatly on this team. A later round guy who stands out to me for this draft class is Jaylen Travis out of Iowa State. He will be a backup in the short term, but could see a much expanded role later on.

Titans (B+)

Getting Cam Ward help was the main goal of this draft class for the Titans, and they did just that. Obviously, they had holes on the defense to fill, so selecting Oladejo and Winston Jr. early were both good picks. They then shifted focus back to offense, grabbing 4 players who they are hopeful can provide immediate impact. Good class, would’ve been higher but I am not a big fan of a few selections.

Jaguars (A-)

The Jaguars got the best player in the class, and still found a way to get good talent throughout the board. Travis Hunter will be a great NFL player, but looking past that, this class is very talented. Their seventh-round picks, including Monheim and LeQuint Allen, really stand out to me as great picks, as both of these players are very talented to me. Great draft here from the Jaguars and new general manager James Gladstone.

Broncos (C+)

I was a bit underwhelmed by some of the selections here by the Broncos, a team that I expected to make some big moves in this draft to get elite talent. Jahdae Barron is phenomenal value for pick 20, and I do like R.J. Harvey a lot as well, but maybe not for the pick. Looking past that, I do like Saivon Jones, who can hopefully be a solid player on this Broncos front.

Chargers (B-)

The Chargers added weapons for Justin Herbert, both of which I really like in Omarion Hampton and Tre Harris. The latter might not be used an incredible amount in his rookie season, although McConkey was last season. Hampton and Najee Harris will create a very dynamic backfield, which will be good for Herbert. Other than these two selections, there aren’t many others that truly stand out to me too much, although I do like R.J. Mickens a bit.

Chiefs (B+)

Kansas City Chiefs fans should be excited about this draft class because I believe there are a lot of talented players here. Starting in the first with Josh Simmons, he may have ended the year as OT 1 if he were to be healthy. They also took shots on some defensive players, might favorite coming in the 5th round with Jeffrey Bassa out of Oregon. I expected him to go much earlier, so I believe that this was a great pick. I didn’t agree with some of the other picks, so that is why I gave it a B+.

Raiders (A-)

The first 5 picks for this Raiders class were some of my favorite picks overall. All extremely talented players, with the top 3 definitely being able to find a role on the field immediately. JJ Pegues down the board was another outstanding selection. The only thing I believe would have been good for them to do is draft a quarterback earlier than the 7th round. They should’ve drafted someone earlier under Geno to learn and build good habits.

Browns (B-)

The Browns’ first 2 picks were very, very good. I love Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger as players, and off the field as well. Judkins is a great runner, but I believe that they would’ve been able to select him further down. A pick that I am confused about is Harold Fannin Jr. I love him as a player, and think he could have been a great fit on some teams. But the Browns, with Njoku ahead of him and no real plans for the offense, this pick confused me.

Steelers (B)

Many were surprised with the first pick here for the Steelers, with Derrick Harmon from Oregon landing there. He will be a very good player, but I was also a bit confused because I believe their defensive line is well-equipped to perform at a high level right now. Jack Sawyer at pick 123 was great value, and I believe he will be a very good mid-round pick for the Steelers.

Ravens (A)

A deep, but extremely talented class here for the Baltimore Ravens. They drafted some great talent, especially with their first 2 picks. I love Malaki Starks and Mike Green as players, and hopefully, all of Mike Green’s issues are handled off the field. Late in this class, they selected Aeneas Peebles, Robert Longerbeam, and Garrett Dellinger, who I think were all major steals for where they ended up being taken. This was one of the best classes overall.

Bengals (B+)

The Bengals filled a major need this offseason, drafting players for the middle of their defense. Shemar Stewart is a freak athlete, and opposite of Hendrickson will be a good fit. Demetrius Knight Jr. is a great pick, as linebacker was a necessity this offseason. They also selected Barrett Carter, who can play side by side with the earlier drafted backer. The Bengals’ front office also found a way to help Joe Burrow out, with some offensive linemen who could play early in their careers.