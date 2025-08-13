NFL’s Top 10 Preseason Power Rankings: Bo Nix has the Broncos surging

Football season is right around the corner. The NFL preseason is officially underway, with teams gearing up for the regular season kickoff on September 4. While rosters take shape and storylines begin to form, here are ten teams to look out for this year.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images

Cincinnati doesn’t have to worry about its offense, a unit that scored the sixth-most points per game in the NFL last season (27.8). Joe Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards, while Ja’Marr Chase became just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to win the triple crown — pacing the NFL with 127 receptions, 1,708 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns.

What the Bengals should worry about is their bottom-tier defense — an issue that could exacerbate if they’re unable to ease tensions with 2024 sack leader Trey Hendrickson, who’s currently sitting out of practice amid a contract dispute.

9. Denver Broncos

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Denver might still be a year or two away from true title contention, but with Sean Payton at the helm, the Broncos are trending in the right direction.

They flipped one of the league’s worst defenses in 2023 into the best in 2024, leading the NFL in defensive EPA (10.5) and sack percentage (9.4 percent), while ranking second in yards per carry allowed (3.9)

The young offense is brimming with potential, and much of its success will depend on a sophomore leap from QB Bo Nix. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Oregon product “looks like a quarterback going into Year 2 that is fully confident, knows exactly what he’s doing.”

8. Green Bay Packers

Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Packers are fresh off their second straight playoff appearance — but if they want to take it to the next level, they’ll need more efficient play from their quarterback.

Jordan Love has thrown for a total of 57 touchdowns since taking over as Green Bay’s starter two seasons ago. But his 27 interceptions — across regular season and playoffs — are the most by any QB during that span.

The Packers leaned heavily on the run game last season, but they’ll need more return from Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension last July. Green Bay’s wide receiver room is in good shape, strengthened by first-round pick Matthew Golden. Now, it’s up to Love to find them and to keep the ball out of harm’s way.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield has thrown the most touchdowns in football over the last two years (69), so the Buccaneers went out and gave him another elite target. Tampa Bay used its first-round draft pick on WR Emeka Egbuka, fresh off a national championship run with Ohio State. He adds to an already loaded offense comprising Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving.

The defense remains a question mark, but the Bucs have stayed relatively healthy — and in a shaky NFC South, that might be all they need to stay on top of a division they’ve dominated in recent years.

6. Washington Commanders

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Washington exceeded expectations last season, rallying past the Buccaneers before falling to the eventual champion Eagles in the NFC Championship. Their playoff run set a high bar for 2025 — and the Commanders appear ready for the challenge.

The squad fortified its offensive line with two key additions to further protect prized QB Jayden Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington also traded for 49ers star Deebo Samuel, rounding out a formidable receiving corps — so long as they mend the lingering contract dispute with Terry McLaurin.

5. Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit looked primed for a deep playoff run last year until the injuries ravaged their roster. Now heading into the new season, injuries are mounting once again. It’s gotten to a point where even the players are struggling to make sense of it.

“Hopefully, whoever’s got the Voodoo doll on us can just undo the pin,” veteran lineman Dan Skipper recently told reporters. Just days ago, offensive tackle Justin Herron was placed on the season-ending IR after suffering an injury during warmups.

The Lions are loaded with talent when healthy. But even if they can stay upright, can they maintain success after replacing both coordinators?

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs were gut-punched in Super Bowl LIX — a loss that could spark a fire within the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes-led regime.

Offensively, this team isn’t quite what it used to be. Travis Kelce is nearing the end of his career, while Rashee Rice’s potential suspension casts a dark shadow over the receiving corps. Kansas City will need standout contributions from a now-healthy Hollywood Brown and an emerging Xavier Worthy.

Still, the defense remains elite — and pairs well with the most playoff-proven quarterback in football. The Chiefs also addressed their offensive line this offseason, determined to ensure what happened in New Orleans never happens again.

3. Buffalo Bills

Credit: Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buffalo’s front office is all in — not just for this season, but for the long haul. The Bills just locked in two-time Pro Bowl RB James Cook on a four-year, $48 million contract extension, marking their sixth major extension of the offseason — pairing established stars with a rising young core.

That list, of course, is headlined by QB Josh Allen, who signed a historic six-year, $330 million extension back in March. Fresh off his first career MVP, Allen isn’t concerned about personal accolades.

“The only thing that I’m worried about,” he said on Hard Knocks, “is doing everything I can to bring a Lombardi Trophy here.”

2. Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Baltimore is in a prime position to secure its third-straight AFC North title — and this could be the year they finally break through.

The Ravens boast one of the league’s most complete rosters, headlined by perennial MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and top-tier RB Derrick Henry, who tied for the NFL lead with 16 rushing touchdowns in his first season with the Ravens.

Following a tough adjustment period under first-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr last season, Baltimore’s defense developed significantly in the second half — momentum that should carry over to 2025, especially with a new-and-improved secondary.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles may sit atop the NFL food chain after their triumph at Super Bowl LIX, but they aren’t letting past success define them.

“We understand that 2025 is a new year,” said Eagles GM Howie Roseman, “and we haven’t won a game yet.”

The Eagles are hungry to prove that last season wasn’t a one-off — that they’re built for sustained success. They return with a largely intact offense, anchored by superstar QB Jalen Hurts and list-topping RB Saquon Barkley. The team also got younger, particularly on defense, bolstering a unit that ranked second in scoring defense last year (17.8 points per game).